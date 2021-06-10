IPM Associations Services and Tonsofrentals.com Partners With Local Businesses To Host Virtual Auction for Associa Cares

Arden, NC, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPM Associations Services (IPM), an Associa® company, and Tonsofrentals.com will be partnering with local small businesses and entrepreneurs to host “Stay Local, Buy Local, Support Local,” an online charity auction supporting Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will run from June 11, 2021, to June 16, 2021.

The virtual bidding event features a number of products and experiences donated from local North Carolina businesses, including golf packages, hotel stays, dining opportunities, a photo session, and more. Participants may bid on auction items or give online donations.

Proceeds from the online auction will support the work of Associa Cares, Associa’s charitable affiliate assisting families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. In 2019, Associa Cares earmarked $100,000 for relief to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, the catastrophic Category 5 Atlantic hurricane that affected many North Carolina residents. In 2020, as part of a $150,000 earmark for COVID-19 relief, Associa Cares awarded community grants to two North Carolina nonprofits serving those impacted the most by the pandemic.

IPM and Tonsofrentals.com would like to thank all event sponsors and auction item donors for their generous support. IPM and Tonsofrentals.com would like to extend special recognition to Allen Stahl + Kilbourne for their gold-level sponsorship of the auction, as well as Mountain Air Country Club, Robb Baer, and Indulge Images for their generous auction package donations.

“At IPM and Tonsofrentals.com, our commitment to community is what drives us to improve our practices daily and demonstrate our compassion. We are proud of the quality relationships we build with our community every day,” stated Robb Baer, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, IPM and Tonsofrentals president. “With the generous support of local businesses in our area, we are taking that dedication to the next level by hosting this virtual charity auction to support the critical work of Associa Cares. We are proud to expand our community outreach in a way that serves individuals facing unexpected crisis.”

CLICK HERE to register for the online auction.

CLICK HERE to view the items and services donated for bidding.