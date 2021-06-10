Regimen Equity Partners Broadens its Portfolio by Adding Fire Safety Equipment Alongside Fourth Generation Owners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regimen Equity Partners Inc. (“Regimen”) is pleased to announce a majority investment in Williams Brothers Corporation and Strike First Corporation (collectively “Williams Strike First” or the “Company”) in partnership with its two senior executives Jennifer Williams and Ian Shearer. Williams Strike First is Regimen’s seventh platform investment and its third in Ontario. The Company’s lengthy history of manufacturing extensively regulated and essential products is an ideal fit with Regimen’s long-hold strategy. The Company’s strong technical know-how, recurring revenue and stable cashflows provides increased depth to Regimen’s portfolio. The products manufactured by Williams Strike First contribute to saving lives, property, goods and intangible memories which Regimen is proud to support.



Located in Scarborough, ON, Williams Strike First is a multi-generational business with a storied past, spanning over 100 years. The Company is Canada’s largest independent manufacturer of fire extinguishers, access doors and fire housing apparatuses sold under a well-recognized and reliable product portfolio. The Company’s fire extinguishers are manufactured under the Strike First brand while a complementary line of metal access doors and extinguisher, hose and valve cabinets are fabricated and sold under the Williams Brothers brand. The Company’s diverse product offering backed by its short lead times and unmatched quality are instrumental in attracting new customers and maintaining long-tenured customer relationships, many spanning decades.



Proudly Canadian and strategically located in the Greater Toronto Area, Williams Strike First is situated in direct proximity to major distribution channels serving the Company’s diverse North American customer base. Regimen purchased an interest in the Company in partnership with Jennifer Williams and Ian Shearer, the husband and wife duo who are well-respected industry operators. Bill Williams, the father of Jennifer Williams, was the visionary leader for Williams Strike First for decades, before passing over the day-to-day operations to Jennifer and Ian. Regimen is thankful to Bill Williams for building a great company with a strong brand and ongoing legacy.



“We’re very excited to be working with a quality firm like Regimen on the next chapter of success for our business. We’ll continue to build on Bill Williams’ legacy of manufacturing quality products and forging lasting relationships with our customers, new and old,” Jennifer Williams said.



David Eisler, Managing Director at Regimen, added “We are pleased to be partnering with Jennifer and Ian who are the fourth generation of Williams family members to own and operate the business. Williams Strike First and its enduring operating history is a perfect fit for Regimen’s long-hold strategy and provides additional portfolio diversification for our investors. We look forward to furthering the Company’s growth in the years and decades to come.”

