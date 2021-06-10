Goldman Sachs Executive Nicole Ross Joins UNCF Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) welcomed a new member to its board of directors, Nicole Ross, a partner at the global financial firm, Goldman Sachs. its PWM Sports and Entertainment Solutions offering. Ross joined the ranks of the board March 4, 2021.

Ross is head of the New York region Private Wealth Management (PWM) business at Goldman Sachs, which provides access and advice to individuals and institutional clients with a wide range of complexities. She also created and leads the PWM Sports and Entertainment Solutions offering, which provides individuals from the sports and entertainment industry with wealth management advice and access to the global resources and network of the firm.

Among the firm’s higher education institutional client base, Ross initiated a focus on HBCUs. Her work contributes to the firm’s broad support for HBCUs, including the $25 million Goldman Sachs Market Madness: HBCU Possibilities Program, which provides funding for these institutions along with an immersive, four-month crash course for HBCU students to introduce them to careers in finance. UNCF is proud to serve as an advisor to the program, as well as a partner of the $10 million Goldman Sachs Fund for Racial Equity, which launched in 2020 to support organizations addressing racial injustice and structural inequity. In March 2021, Goldman Sachs launched One Million Black Women, committing $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic support to narrow opportunity gaps and positively impact the lives of at least one million Black Women by 2030.

Ross is also the Americas head of the Firmwide Black Network and a frequent interviewer for Talks at GS, a platform where Goldman Sachs convenes leading thinkers to share insights and ideas shaping the world. She has interviewed leaders including NBA champion, Andre Iguodala and Major League Baseball player, Christian Yelich.

As a partner of the firm, Ross helps direct philanthropic funding through Goldman Sachs Gives, a donor advised fund committed to fostering innovative ideas, solving economic and social issues, and enabling progress in underserved communities globally.

Ross has a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University and an MBA from the Columbia Business School. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Hampton University and The Brookings Institution.

“I am honored to be joining UNCF’s board of directors,” said Nicole. “As an alumna of a historically black university, I know first-hand the power of HBCUs to foster excellence and drive opportunity for their students. The value of UNCF’s work cannot be overstated and I am excited to support them in this capacity.”

“We welcome Nicole to the board of directors and look forward to working with her and Goldman Sachs,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We appreciate Goldman Sachs’ past support and look forward to continuing this partnership, especially at the board level. Their and our other board member’s help enable our mission to thrive, empowering as many students to get to and through college as we can.”

For more information about UNCF’s board, click here.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.