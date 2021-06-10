Purpose Investments Announces Termination of June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it will terminate June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool (NEO Ticker: RBP.UN) (the “Fund”) effective on or about June 30, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). On the Effective Date, Purpose will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Class T units and terminate the Fund, in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s Declaration of Trust.



The termination of the Fund, which was designed to have a defined lifespan, is occurring on schedule.

The Fund’s investments will be liquidated prior to the Effective Date at market price.

It is anticipated that the Class T units of the Fund will be voluntarily delisted from the NEO Exchange on or about June 28, 2021, at the market close.



Securityholders will then receive a distribution of their proportionate share of the remaining assets of the Fund class on or about July 5, 2021.

As stated above, the Effective Date of the termination is expected to be on or about June 30, 2021. If you still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Effective Date, your position will be liquidated, with the proceeds either deposited into your account or a cheque mailed directly to you or to your dealer, nominee or intermediary, depending on your account registration. If you hold units of the Fund, there may be tax implications to any disposition of your holdings. We strongly urge you to contact your financial advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications associated with a redemption of units and the termination of the Fund in your particular circumstances.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

