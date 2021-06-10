Mammoth Lakes Events Are On

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California heads toward its June 15 COVID-19 reopening date, summer and fall events in Mammoth Lakes are preparing to kick back into gear. A full gamut of events is lining up to enhance experiences for visitors and locals alike.

Leading the way in terms of size and scope, and the celebration of the festival’s 25th anniversary is the Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza, Mammoth Lakes’ largest ticketed summer event. Organizers have confirmed that they are moving forward with the premier four-day festival, scheduled this year for Aug. 5-8, and will do so with a standard of best practices.

“To our knowledge, this is the first large scale beer festival in the state of California since the start of the pandemic and our goal is to set a standard for future beer festivals in the state and beyond,” said Mammoth Brewing Company owner and event organizer, Sean Turner. Mammoth Brewing Company has been a longtime supporter of the California Craft Brewers Association and is proud to organize this event with local and state-wide teams for the benefit of this association.

To that end, they are striving to create a fun and healthy outdoor event site in the pines in Mammoth Lakes and support the local community, the brewers’ community and of course all festival-goers. You can view the event’s planned best practices here.

Additionally, signature summer and fall events in the Village at Mammoth Lakes are moving forward and include favorites such as Village Fest, the Margarita Festival, Mammoth Rocks, Oktoberfest, and many others.



Endurance events are also a go, with well-known rides such as the Mammoth Gran Fondo scheduled to take place in September, as well as the toughest race in the most beautiful place, the June Lake Triathlon, scheduled for July.

“We are extremely excited to welcome events back to Mammoth Lakes this summer in a safe and sustainable way,” said Mammoth Lakes Tourism’s new Special Events Manager, Dakota Snider. “Our entire events community has been preparing for the last few months and we are thrilled that so many new and classic events will be returning for the second half of 2021.”

If you are planning a visit to the Mammoth Lakes area, make sure to add an event to your itinerary. Visit each event’s website for specific regulations.

Twenty-fifth anniversary Bluesapalooza tickets are on sale now at https://mammothbluesbrewsfest.com/tickets/



Acts are being announced as confirmed and currently include Robert Cray, Larkin Poe, The Record Company, Vintage Trouble, The Motet, Carolyn Wonderland, Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band, Victor Wainright and The Train and many more. Visit the festival line up page for full schedule and updates: https://mammothbluesbrewsfest.com/lineup

Village event information can be found at https://villageatmammoth.com/summer-festivities/

For other event information, check out visitmammoth.com. If you are an event organizer in Mammoth Lakes make sure to submit your event at https://www.visitmammoth.com/submit-event/

