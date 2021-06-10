NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity is necessary in every aspect of life. To succeed and prosper, one needs to have a proper vision and clarity of what they desire to truly achieve. Career Clarity Academy is one such comprehensive coaching program for high-achieving women who want to clarify their career goals, leverage their existing experience to transition into ideal opportunities within 4-6 months.



The Career Clarity Academy program is specially designed for aspiring career changers who do not know how to identify their ideal role or the steps that they need to take to transition out of their current role. This program provides a step-by-step framework that makes career transitions simple. Clients who’ve attended this program often make big career moves within 90 days using customized frameworks and methods.

The Career Clarity Academy Program

The Career Clarity Academy Program is a 16-week long program designed to help women find meaningful and impactful work whilst leveraging their existing experience and achieving their true potential. This program ensures people can stop going around in circles of indecision and finally create a clear plan for identifying and transitioning into their ideal role. The Career Clarity Academy Program focuses on the following areas and goals:

Define - Define your ideal lifestyle. Firstly, aspiring career change makers will focus on uncovering their values, preferences, and strengths so that the decisions they make will lead them to a role and environment that is well-aligned with how they work best.





Align - The Career Clarity Academy program helps people align who they are and what they want with the opportunities in the marketplace, so that they can spend time pursuing the right types of roles that allow them to leverage their existing experience.





Transition Plan - Once members are clear on where they are going and what they have to offer, they will create a bespoke transition plan so that they know how to bridge any gaps in their experience as quickly and easily as possible. It helps people to avoid taking time-consuming training courses to get them to where they want to be.





Attract – Lastly, members will learn how to strategically position themselves to attract amazing opportunities and land brilliant offers.



The overall format and structure of this program is what makes it truly unique as it helps people achieve results that they previously thought were not possible. The Career Clarity Academy program uses a blend of the following -

EASY-TO-DIGEST CONTENT: Members receive easy-to-digest training to walk them through the Career Change framework step-by-step. They will also be accessing all content through the Career Clarity Academy’s online learning portal.

HIGH TOUCH COACHING: Every other week, members meet as a small group to go over their goals, strategy, and questions about the framework and process. Members will also receive 2 private coaching calls and access to co-working sessions throughout the 16 Weeks to make sure they are getting all of the personal attention and feedback they need.

INTIMATE COMMUNITY: Members will be surrounded by other female professionals just like them, with similar goals. Inside of this group, members will be able to help track one another’s progress, support each other through challenges and wins, and keep their drive high! Because the Career Clarity Academy is so selective about who is allowed into the program, rest assured this is a highly curated community.

Conclusion

The Career Clarity Academy program helps high-achieving women take control of their careers and find their ideal roles with real answers, real support, and a real community. With their customized and effective program designed to help women follow a specialized system and process while receiving support and guidance throughout their journey, the Career Clarity Academy is helping women reach their true potential and live the lives they desire.

