Mitch Gould’s ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ Paved Way for Amazon’s Success With Health and Wellness Category

BOCA RATON, FL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, forged a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that jump-started Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s.

“Amazon was selling books and electronics at the time, but decided to branch out,” said Gould, who is also the founder of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Amazon needed products and I had the contacts to stock more than 150 brands onto the virtual shelves of Amazon’s brand new category.”

The “Powerhouse Trifecta” that helped make Amazon’s nutrition category a success consisted of Gould, Jeff Fernandez, who was a buyer on the Amazon team tasked with starting the new product category, and Kenneth E. Collin, who was a top sales executive in the sports nutrition industry.

“We were a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta,’” Gould said, adding that Amazon’s health and wellness category now generates millions, if not billions, in sales every year. “We were at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar enterprise for Amazon.”

Today, Gould uses his experience and knowledge, along with Fernandez, who is now president of NPI, and Collins, NPI’s executive vice president, to create the strategies that have launched dozens of health and wellness brands in the American consumer market.

NPI’s success is tied to its retail experience and knowledge that spans all aspects of the retail industry, ranging from regulatory compliance to operations to sales and marketing.

“We have more than 100 years of combined retail savvy, operations know-how, and promotional creativity that you will not find elsewhere,” he added.

Gould’s intimate and extensive understanding of the retail sector led him to create his “Evolution of Distribution” platform that gives brands the expertise they need to launch their products in the U.S.

“Several years ago I saw health and wellness brands struggling when they tried to break into the U.S. market,” Gould said. “They were spending so much money on office space, new staff, and marketing promotions that by the time they had sold the first product they had eaten into the profit margins.”

Under the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, NPI provides brands with salespeople, operations personnel, and marketing experts to meet all the challenges a company will face when launching products in the U.S.

“With my ‘Evolution of Distribution” platform, I tried to make it easy. I emphasized cost-effectiveness with speed to market,” Gould added.

