Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. Announces New Co-Lead Portfolio Managers to Investment Funds

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce Jonathan Goodman and Matthew Goodman as new co-lead Portfolio Managers to the following funds:



CMP 2020 Resource Limited Partnership

CMP 2021 Resource Limited Partnership

Dundee Global Resource Class

Mr. Michael Costa, former Portfolio Manager, will continue in a consulting role as needed with the Manager. We would like to thank Michael for his dedication and contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Jonathan Goodman has over 30 years mining investment and operating experience and has built extensive relationships in the global mining resource and finance sectors over a distinguished career. He has worked as a geologist, senior analyst, portfolio manager and senior executive, operated a mining company, and led a mining-focused investment banking group. Jonathan held the role of Executive Chairman of Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) from April 2013 to September 2017, at which time he was appointed Chairman, and was its CEO from 1995 until 2013. Mr. Goodman is President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation. Mr. Goodman graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Professional Engineer, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and is a CFA Charterholder.

Matthew Goodman joined the Manager in 2013 and was responsible for evaluating strategic resource investment opportunities. He was also previously part of the CMP funds management team. Matthew is currently the Portfolio Manager of New Venture Equities Fund LP, a private equity-style investment fund with a principal investment strategy to invest in a portfolio comprised of securities that conduct business within the mining sector. His background includes mineral exploration and equity capital markets experience. Matthew Goodman is a CFA Charterholder and holds an Honours Bachelor of Social Science degree, specializing in Microeconomic Analysis and Global Economics from York University.

About the Manager

The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A). The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.0 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.3 billion in assets throughout their history.