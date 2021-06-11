Los Angeles, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates Novel Therapies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm | DelveInsight

The majority of the drugs for Corneal Ulcer are in the early stages of development and in coming years the market is expected to grow.

DelveInsight’s ‘Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Insights’ report provides the current treatment landscape and rich analysis of pipeline therapies in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned therapeutic agents.

Some of the key pointers from the Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report:

Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 6+ key pharma companies and 6+ key therapies.

and Corneal Ulcer pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as SREC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium , among others.

, among others. Key pharma companies working to make the Corneal Ulcer pipeline robust include Recordati/Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Recordati Rare Diseases investigational product REC 0559 for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis.

Corneal Ulcer: Overview

Corneal Ulcer, also known as Keratitis, is characterized by damage or loss of the epithelial layer associated with infiltration of the underlying corneal stroma.

Whilst the treatment of refractory corneal ulcers is challenging, it is essential that they are resolved as they can quickly endanger the anatomical integrity of the ocular surface or the transparency of the cornea.

Corneal Ulcer Drug Pipeline Assessment

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA REC 0559 Recordati/Mime Tech Phase II Apoptosis inhibitors; Autophagy inhibitors; Nerve growth factor receptor agonists Eye drop solution OC01 Oyster Point Pharma Preclinical Alpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor agonists NA CSB-001 Claris Biotherapeutics Phase I/II NA Ophthalmic Solution BD-111 Shanghai BDgene Phase I/II Undefined mechanism corneal injection NRO-1 Neuroptika Phase I Glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor agonists Topical Rose bengal sodium Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Preclinical Cell death stimulants; Cell membrane modulators; Dendritic cell stimulants; Immunostimulants; Interferon modulators; Interleukin 17 modulators; Interleukin-22 modulators Topical

Corneal Ulcer Therapeutics Assessment

The Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report lays down a comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration (RoA), Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action (MoA).

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

By Mechanism of Action

Nerve growth factor receptor agonists

Glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor agonists

Alpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor agonists

Autophagy inhibitors

Cell membrane modulators

Autophagy inhibitors

By Targets

Nerve growth factor receptor

Glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor

Alpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor

Scope of the Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Recordati/Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Santen S.A.S., FirstString Research, Regeneratetx, Stuart Therapeutics, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, AmebaGone Inc., Dobecure, Editas medicine, and others.

Key Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Therapies: REC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Corneal Ulcer Disease Overview 3 Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Therapeutics 4 Therapeutic Assessment 5 Corneal Ulcer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 6 In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Corneal Ulcer Collaboration Deals 8 Corneal Ulcer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 9 Corneal Ulcer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 10 Corneal Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 11 Inactive Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Products 12 Corneal Ulcer Key Companies 13 Corneal Ulcer Key Products 14 Corneal Ulcer- Unmet Needs 15 Corneal Ulcer Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Corneal Ulcer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Corneal Ulcer Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 Report Methodology 20 Consulting Services 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

