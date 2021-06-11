Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates Novel Therapies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm | DelveInsight

The majority of the drugs for Corneal Ulcer are in the early stages of development and in coming years the market is expected to grow. 

DelveInsight’s Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Insights report provides the current treatment landscape and rich analysis of pipeline therapies in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned therapeutic agents. 

Some of the key pointers from the Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report:

  • Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of  6+ key pharma companies and 6+ key therapies. 
  • Corneal Ulcer pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of trials such as SREC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium, among others. 
  • Key pharma companies working to make the Corneal Ulcer pipeline robust include Recordati/Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, among others. 
  • FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Recordati Rare Diseases investigational product REC 0559 for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis.

Corneal Ulcer: Overview

Corneal Ulcer, also known as Keratitis, is characterized by damage or loss of the epithelial layer associated with infiltration of the underlying corneal stroma. 

Whilst the treatment of refractory corneal ulcers is challenging, it is essential that they are resolved as they can quickly endanger the anatomical integrity of the ocular surface or the transparency of the cornea.

Corneal Ulcer Drug Pipeline Assessment

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
REC 0559Recordati/Mime TechPhase IIApoptosis inhibitors; Autophagy inhibitors; Nerve growth factor receptor agonistsEye drop solution
OC01Oyster Point PharmaPreclinicalAlpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor agonistsNA
CSB-001Claris BiotherapeuticsPhase I/IINAOphthalmic Solution 
BD-111Shanghai BDgenePhase I/IIUndefined mechanismcorneal injection
NRO-1NeuroptikaPhase IGlial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor agonistsTopical
Rose bengal sodiumProvectus BiopharmaceuticalsPreclinicalCell death stimulants; Cell membrane modulators; Dendritic cell stimulants; Immunostimulants; Interferon modulators; Interleukin 17 modulators; Interleukin-22 modulatorsTopical

Corneal Ulcer Therapeutics Assessment 

The Corneal Ulcer Pipeline report lays down a comprehensive coverage of the active pipeline candidates segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration (RoA), Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action (MoA).

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Polymer
  • Small molecule
  • Gene therapy
By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Topical
By Mechanism of Action

  • Nerve growth factor receptor agonists
  • Glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor agonists
  • Alpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor agonists
  • Autophagy inhibitors
  • Cell membrane modulators
By Targets

  • Nerve growth factor receptor
  • Glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor
  • Alpha4 beta2 nicotinic receptor

Scope of the Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Recordati/Mime Tech, Oyster Point Pharma, Claris Biotherapeutics, Shanghai BDgene, Neuroptika, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Santen S.A.S., FirstString Research, Regeneratetx, Stuart Therapeutics, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, AmebaGone Inc., Dobecure, Editas medicine, and others. 
Key Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Therapies: REC 0559, OC01, CSB-001, BD-111, NRO-1, Rose bengal sodium, and others. 

Table of Contents 

1Report Introduction
2Corneal Ulcer Disease Overview
3Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Therapeutics
4Therapeutic Assessment
5Corneal Ulcer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
6In-depth Commercial Assessment
7Corneal Ulcer Collaboration Deals
8Corneal Ulcer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
9Corneal Ulcer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
10Corneal Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
11Inactive Corneal Ulcer Pipeline Products 
12Corneal Ulcer Key Companies
13Corneal Ulcer Key Products
14Corneal Ulcer- Unmet Needs
15Corneal Ulcer Market Drivers and Barriers
16Corneal Ulcer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
17Corneal Ulcer Analyst Views
18Appendix
19 Report Methodology
20Consulting Services
21Disclaimer
22About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

