SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FOE, ONDS, FBNC, VER; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Prince International Corporation for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Ferro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Robotics, Inc. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of cash and equity securities. If you are an Ondas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Select Bancorp, Inc. Select Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive First Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

