Oaxaca Mexico Yoga Retreat – All-Inclusive Seaside Venue Services Launched

San Agustinillo, Mexico, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zazil Retreat, a boutique resort in coastal Oaxaca, Mexico, has opened its doors to independent yoga retreat organizers. They are now offering a 170-square meter, fully equipped yoga studio which is completely unwalled to maximize the resort’s surrounding sea views.

More details can be found at https://zazilretreat.com/yoga-retreat-mexico

The launch coincides with the progression of the vaccination program throughout the Americas and the reopening of leisure travel within the region.

Particularly as the summer vacation season quickly approaches, many people throughout the US and the Americas are looking for an inspiring and unforgettable way to spend their holidays.

As such, Zazil Retreat is offering interested travel organizers the opportunity to hold a yoga retreat amongst the blissful, rolling green hills of the Oaxaca coastline. Surrounded by the sound of birds and the gentle crashing of waves, the resort offers a location of perfect tranquility.

Interested organizers who would like to see more of the resort’s surroundings can do so at their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/zazilretreat.

Their spacious and light-filled yoga studio is also fully equipped with yoga mats, straps, blankets, blocks and bolsters. As a special addition, they also offer chairs and meditation cushions for all participants.

The team at Zazil is standing by to help organizers make the space their own with flexible packages and customizable options. For example, organizers can bring their own chef to the premises or treat their participants to a full meal service courtesy of Zazil’s kitchen team.

The resort also provides comfortable bungalow accommodation for up to 16 participating yogis. All of their bungalows enjoy panoramic sea views from their private terraces.

Interested retreat organizers can contact the resort directly or can use their helpful online calculator for a transparent guide to pricing and costs.

Zazil Retreat is a boutique resort on the coastline of the Pacific Ocean in Oaxaca. With views that span the length of San Augustinillo beach, it is positioned in a place of perfect tranquility with sunrise and sunset views on offer every day.

A spokesperson for the resort said, “If you are looking for the best location to organize a yoga retreat in Mexico, you have come to the right place. Our yoga studio offers everything you need for truly spiritual and soul healing yoga classes.”

More inspiration is available on their YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9u6ey0MZ1k



Website: https://zazilretreat.com/