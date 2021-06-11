Directorate change

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

The Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of William “Bill” Roberts as an independent non-executive director with effect from 11 June 2021.

Bill Roberts has a wealth of insurance, underwriting and marketing experience gained during his time at US insurer, GEICO, which he joined in 1984. Whilst at GEICO, Bill held several Executive appointments, including Chief Operating Officer and President and Chief Executive Officer for all GEICO Insurance Companies, a position he held from 2018 until he was promoted to Vice Chairman, GEICO Insurance Companies in 2020. Bill held this role until he retired from GEICO in December 2020.

With effect from 17 June 2021, Manning Rountree, will step down as a non-executive director having served six years on the Admiral Board and as a member of the Group Risk Committee. Non-executive director, JP Rangaswami, will be joining the Group Risk Committee with effect from 17 June 2021. The members of the Group Risk Committee will be: Jean Park (Chair), Andy Crossley, Cristina Nestares and JP Rangaswami.

Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Bill to the Admiral Board. He brings valuable insurance experience and insight on the US insurance market which will be of benefit to the Group’s US businesses. We very much look forward to working with him.

I would also like to thank Manning for his contribution during his time on the Board and his dedication and commitment to his role as a member of the Group Risk Committee. We will miss his insight, experience and challenge of matters that come before the Board.”

There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For any further information, please contact:

Marisja Kocznur – Head of Investor Relations – 029 20602034

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051