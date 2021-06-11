Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Promimic evaluates the possibility of a listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 11 June 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Promimic is evaluating the possibility of a listing of the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2022. Promimic’s unique nanotechnology improves the properties of dental and orthopedic implants and the company has initiated commercialization through its own sales force in the US and in collaboration with solid partners.



Promimic is a biomaterial company that manufactures and markets a unique, nanometer-thin coating for implants, HAnano Surface®, which strengthens the anchoring of implants in bone tissue and thereby facilitates the healing process. The coating is based on a technology that has been approved by the FDA, whereby all new types of implants coated with HAnano Surface can receive market approval via a simplified process (510(k)). The surface treatment is easy to implement and conduct in industrial plants around the world that manufacture implants. Promimic has established its own sales operations in the US and secured a number of partnerships for continued development and commercialization. To accelerate these activities, Promimic is evaluating the possibility of a listing of its share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The implant industry is a large and growing market with high profit margins. Promimic focuses on providing coatings for dental and orthopedic implants, two market segments with a total estimated market value of USD 600-800 million per year.

"Our portfolio company Promimic has undergone rapid development in recent years and an IPO is considered a natural next step to increase the company's growth opportunities and highlight the value ​​in its unique technology for implant coatings," comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

Karolinska Development has an interest in Promimic via KDev Investments, whose ownership in Promimic amounts to 20% of the total number of outstanding shares.

