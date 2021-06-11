DFDS: MAY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 31% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 22/2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes May LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Lane metres, '000 2,782 3,650 31.2% 39,540 43,125 9.1% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Passengers, '000 48 35 -27.3% 4,122 989 -76.0% *Last twelve months

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in May 2021 were 31.2% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 3.2 ppt to 28.0%.

The extraordinary volume growth in May 2021 vs 2020 reflected a recovery from the significant volume reductions in May 2020 caused by Covid-19 related lockdowns. Volumes in May 2021 were 7.4% above May 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.

Volumes were above May 2019 in each of the four business units mainly carrying freight, i.e. North Sea, Baltic Sea, Channel and Mediterranean. Trading between the EU and the UK continued to be robust.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in May 2021 was 27.3% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions.





DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click here to see a map of the entire network.

The June volume report is expected to be published on 12 July 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment