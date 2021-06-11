New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Systemic Sclerosis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06094213/?utm_source=GNW

The presentation of the disease is heterogeneous, both in the organ systems affected and the overall severity of symptoms.



The most common complications of SSc include digital vasculopathy (Raynaud’s phenomenon and digital ulcers), skin fibrosis, lung fibrosis or interstitial lung disease (ILD), pulmonary arterial hypertension, gastrointestinal issues, arthritis, myopathy, and scleroderma renal crisis. As there are no systemic disease-modifying therapies currently available that significantly alter the course of the disease, the SSc treatment paradigm is to manage complications within individual organ systems as they occur.



report and forecast model focus specifically on the treatment of SSC-associated digital vasculopathy, skin fibrosis, and ILD. Most of the drugs used to treat these disease manifestations are decades-old generic agents that have been repurposed from other indications, including immunosuppressive agents (such as methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, and cyclophosphamide) and vasodilative cardiovascular drugs (such as calcium channel blockers, PDE5 inhibitors, and prostacyclin analogs). The vast majority of SSc therapies are used off-label. However, there has recently been a major shift in the SSc market landscape, and new players are beginning to enter the space.



The analyst projects that the global SSc market, which comprises the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), will experience strong growth during the forecast period, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0%, with sales growing from $498.0M in 2020 to $1.8B in 2030. Global growth in the SSc market will be driven by uptake of Boehringer Ingelheim’s (BI) recently launched Ofev (nintedanib) and Roche/Genentech’s Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of SSc-associated ILD, along with the anticipated approval and launch of six pipeline therapies. This growth will be limited by sales erosion from generic nintedanib and biosimilars.



In this report, the analyst focuses its market forecast analysis on six Phase III and late Phase II products expected to be licensed for SSc between 2020 and 2030. These include four small molecule drugs—Civi BioPharma/Eicos Sciences’ IV Civi-030 (iloprost), Horizon Therapeutics’ HZN-825, Kadmon Corporation’s belumosudil mesylate, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma’s dersimelagon—and two monoclonal antibodies currently marketed for the treatment of PSO and PsA—Kyowa Kirin’s Lumicef (brodalumab) and J&J’s Tremfya (guselkumab).



Although key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed were pleased to see such an innovative late-stage pipeline for SSc, they did highlight major, lingering unmet needs in the field.These include needs for the development of disease-modifying and anti-fibrotic therapies, earlier diagnosis and treatment, and improved prognostic biomarkers.



KOLs were optimistic about the future of SSc but believed there was significant work left to be done in this space.



- The greatest drivers of growth in the global SSc market will be the recent launches of Ofev and Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of ILD associated with SSc, the anticipated approval and launch of six pipeline therapies, a steadily climbing diagnosed prevalence rate, and a growing overall treatment rate due to growing access to new therapies.

- The main barriers to growth in the SSc market will be significant market share erosion from biosimilars and nintedanib generics as well as a historical treatment paradigm that focuses on the off-label use of inexpensive generic products.

- KOLs expressed enthusiasm for the six pipeline agents in development. Of these agents, KOLs were most interested in Civi Biopharma/Eicos Sciences’ Civi-030, Horizon Therapeutics’ HZN-825, and Kadmon Corporation’s belumosudil mesylate.

- The most important unmet needs in SSc are those for the development of disease-modifying and anti-fibrotic therapies, earlier diagnosis and treatment, and improved prognostic biomarkers.



For the first time ever, treatment options for patients with SSc are beginning to expand.

- What impact will the recently launched drugs, Ofev and Actemra/RoActemra, have on the treatment of SSc throughout the 7MM?

- What pipeline agents are currently in late-stage clinical development, and which are the most promising?



Growing interest in SSc by the pharmaceutical industry is transforming research and development practices in the field.

- What are the main R&D trends in the SSc market and which companies are leading the way?

- How is clinical trial design for SSc changing and in what ways does it differ depending on disease manifestation?



KOLs interviewed have indicated that there are still many remaining unmet needs within the SSc indication.

- What are the main unmet needs in the SSc market?

- How can the pharmaceutical industry address these needs?

- To what degree will the therapies under development fulfill these unmet needs?



- Overview of SSc including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline SSc therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting SSc therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SSc therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



