The global Construction silicone sealants market is estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026

The increasing demand from residential housing and commercial offices, along with rising infrastructure output from key sub-sectors, such as roads, rail, energy, and water and sewerage, is boosting the demand for construction silicone sealants.



One component is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the construction silicone sealants market during the forecast period.

One component is the fastest-growing type segment in the construction silicone sealants market.One-component sealants are widely used in waterproofing due to its excellent properties such as temperature and weather resistance.



It accounted for a share of about 67.5% of the construction silicone sealants market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Acetoxy is expected to be the fastest-growing curing type in the construction silicone sealants market during the forecast period.

Acetoxy is the fastest-growing curing type segment in the construction silicone sealants market.The growth in this segment is attributed to increased use of construction silicone sealants in various applications, such as waterproofing, window installation, and sanitary ware installation, among others.



It accounted for a share of about 41.5% of the construction silicone sealants market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Insulating glass is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the construction silicone sealants market during the forecast period.

Insulating glass is the fastest-growing application segment in the construction silicone sealants market.Rising number of energy-efficient construction projects in residential and commercial end-use industries will drive the demand for silicone sealants in the insulating glass application.



It accounted for a share of about 14.4% of the construction silicone sealants market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for construction silicone sealants

APAC is the largest and market of construction silicone sealants, with China being the major emerging market.APAC accounted for the largest share of the Construction silicone sealants market in 2020.



The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials.Government proposals to improve manufacturing and rising capital intensive non-residential construction, coupled with the increase in demand from commercial construction projects.



It accounted for a share of about 41.0% of the construction silicone sealants market, in terms of value, in 2020.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The construction silicone sealants market comprises major solution providers, such as Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the construction silicone sealants market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the construction silicone sealants market based on type, cure type, application, end-use industry and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the construction silicone sealants market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in construction silicone sealants market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for construction silicone sealants

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

