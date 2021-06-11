New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type, Concentration, Insect Type, End Application - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06093877/?utm_source=GNW

North American region accounted for largest the market share in the insect repellent active ingredients market owing to the presence of households and livestock population and their growth. However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of the insect repellent active ingredients market is the straight rules and regulations on ingredients usage in insect repellents in different countries.

• By type, the picaridin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the picaridin segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.Picaridin is an effective repellent for flies, mosquitoes, chiggers, and ticks.



It is typically effective against the Yellow Fever Mosquito, which can transmit the Zika Virus which drives the growth during the forecast period.

• By concentration, the 10%-50% segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The 10%-50% segment of the insect repellent active ingredients is dominating the market. 10%-50% is majorly consumed for human applications. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing concern about animal health and consumer preferences for 10%-50% concentration-based insect repellent products.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study. The increasing consumption of high-quality insect repellent products has led to the increasing demand for insect repellent active ingredients market.



The insect repellent active ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 30%, and Executives – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 32%, North America- 18%, and South America & Africa - 10%



Leading insect repellent players profiled in this report include the following:

• Novus International, Inc. (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. (US)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

• Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany)

• MERCK Group (Germany)

• S C Johnson & Sons Inc. (US)

• Dabur (India)

• Godrej Group (India)

• PT Herlina Indah (Indonesia)

• Sawyer (US)

• BUGG Products LLC (US)

• Coghlan’s (Canada)

• Vertellus (US)

• Tropical Labs LLC (US)

• PelGar International (UK)



Research Coverage

This report segments the insect repellent active ingredients market on the basis of type, concentration, insect type, end-application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the insect repellent active ingredients market high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



