Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Around 54 planned and announced Xylenes projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Xylenes capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Brunei. Hebei Xinhua Petrochemical Co Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Summary Global Xylenes capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 73. 38 mtpa in 2020 to 113. 43 mtpa in 2025.
