Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Around 54 planned and announced Xylenes projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Xylenes capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Brunei. Hebei Xinhua Petrochemical Co Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Xylenes capacity outlook by region

- Global Xylenes outlook by country

- Xylenes planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Xylenes producers globally

- Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Xylenes plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Xylenes industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Xylenes capacity data

