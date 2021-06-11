Global Surveillance Camera Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Growth in Traffic Management, Upsurge in Crime Index, Demand for Big Data, Sales of Home Security Systems

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surveillance Camera Market (By Type, Technology and Regions): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surveillance camera market is expected to reach US$39.13 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% for the time period of 2021-2025.

The factors such as growth in traffic management, upsurge in crime index, rising sales of home security systems and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, market growth would be challenged by an increase in privacy concern and high investment costs.

A few notable trends may include the integration of artificial intelligence systems in surveillance cameras, adoption of IoT based surveillance systems, increase in adoption of spy & hidden cameras and growth in the transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras.

The global surveillance camera market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, owing to the persistent advancements in imaging technology. Key players are continuously innovating and developing new products in order to provide consumers with advanced surveillance features. Integration of artificial intelligence as well as internet of thing (IoT) with image sensors and vision processors is further widening the scope of the growth of the global surveillance camera market.

The fastest regional market is the Asia Pacific owing to the higher deployment rates of surveillance systems in the commercial sector, along with the technological advancements in home security systems.

North America and Europe also hold considerable shares in the global market, due to the increase in the adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector. Continuous innovation in the advanced features of the surveillance systems would further accelerate the growth of the global surveillance camera market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Cameras

1.3 Types of Surveillance Systems

1.4 Benefits of Using Surveillance Cameras

1.5 Basic Structure of Video Surveillance Supply Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Growth in Use of Video Analytics

2.2 Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

2.3 Need for Surveillance in COVID-19 Wards

2.4 Thermal Imaging Systems and COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surveillance Camera Market by Value

3.2 Global Surveillance Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Surveillance Camera Market Value by Regions

3.4 Global Surveillance Camera Market by Volume

3.5 Global Surveillance Camera Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Global Surveillance Camera Market Volume by Type

3.7 Global Surveillance Camera Market Volume by Technology

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Traffic Management

5.1.2 Upsurge in Crime Index

5.1.3 Escalating Demand for Big Data

5.1.4 Rising Sales of Home Security Systems

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence Systems in Surveillance Camera

5.2.2 Adoption of IoT based Surveillance Systems

5.2.3 Increase in Adoption of Spy and Hidden Cameras

5.2.4 Growth in Transition from Analog Surveillance to IP Cameras

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increase in Privacy Concern

5.3.2 High Investment Cost

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Panasonic

7.3 Honeywell

7.4 Hikvision

7.5 Dahua Technology

7.6 FLIR Systems

