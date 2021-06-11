RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2021-06-11
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,450 
Volume bought, SEK mln500 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.709 %
Lowest accepted yield0.709 %
Highest yield0.709 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00 


Auction date2021-06-11
Loan1063
Coupon0,50%
ISIN-codeSE0015193313
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,475 
Volume bought, SEK mln500 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.907 %
Lowest accepted yield0.905 %
Highest yield0.915 %
% accepted at lowest yield       85.00 


Auction date2021-06-11
LoanREGS (GREEN)
Coupon0,125%
ISIN-codeXS2226974504
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln400 
Volume bought, SEK mln250 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.210 %
Lowest accepted yield0.204 %
Highest yield0.214 %
% accepted at lowest yield       50.00 