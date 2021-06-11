RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction date
|2021-06-11
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.709 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.709 %
|Highest yield
|0.709 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-06-11
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0,50%
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,475
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.907 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.905 %
|Highest yield
|0.915 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|85.00
|Auction date
|2021-06-11
|Loan
|REGS (GREEN)
|Coupon
|0,125%
|ISIN-code
|XS2226974504
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.210 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.204 %
|Highest yield
|0.214 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00