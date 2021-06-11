Insights on the Radar Level Transmitter Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar Level Transmitter Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Radar technology is mainly used for detection of level in continuous level measurement applications. Radar level transmitters provide noncontact type of level measurement for liquids in metal tanks and make use of electronic waves usually in the microwave X-band range, which is approximately 10GHz, which is why they are also known as microwave level measurements devices. A radar level detector includes a transmitter with an inbuilt solid-state oscillator, a radar antenna and a receiver along with signal processor and an operator interface. There are two types of radar level measurement systems, noninvasive or non-contact systems and invasive or contact systems.

A noninvasive technique further includes FMCW technology and Pulsed radar technology. On the other hand, invasive technique is used for liquid measurement called as guided-wave radar. Advantages of radar level transmitters include extremely accurate and reliable detection of level in storage tanks and process vessels, also performance of the systems remain unaffected by heavy vapors and mostly by all physical properties of the fluid which is further expected to drive the market demand. Radar level transmitters also have some disadvantages like sometimes the systems may not be capable of detecting level between interfaces and the pressure ratings may also be very restricted which may reduce its applications in certain use cases.

Radar level transmitters can be used for enhanced signaling capabilities, measurement validity, tank status (fill or empty), signal integrity capabilities and process change (appearance of foam) across the measurement range. Moreover, issues related to environmental regulations and safety are the factors which will drive the demand of radar level transmitters. However, the use of this technology for difficult applications such as unusual tank shapes, electromagnetic interference, and high process temperatures may restrict the growth of the market.



The global radar level transmitter market is segmented on the basis of technology, frequency, industry vertical and geography.

On the basis of technology, the global radar level transmitter market can be segmented into guided wave radar, pulsed radar and FMCW radar.

On the basis of frequency, the global radar level transmitter market can be segmented into C and X-Band (6-11 GHz), K-Band (24-29 GHz) and W-Band (75-85 GHZ).

On the basis of industry vertical, the global Radar Level Transmitter market can be segmented into chemical, oil & gas, healthcare, energy & power, metallurgy, food & beverage and others.

On the basis of geography, the global Radar Level Transmitter market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Growing popularity of non-contact-based radar level transmitters is expected to be the primary factor behind the growing market of radar level transmitters. This technology has gained significant market penetration among various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, petrochemicals, oil and gas, medical and other industries which is expected to be the reason for a growing demand for radar level transmitters. In addition, non-contact-based techniques are used for corrosive as well as for non-corrosive liquid levels which aids its usage in tanks, liquid processing vessels, and silos, among other industrial equipment. The primary scope for application of non-contact-based transmitters constitutes monitoring of corrosive & non-corrosive liquid levels, environment healthiness, tanks, liquid processing vessels, and silos, among other industrial equipment.

Thus, factors such as instruments cost-effectiveness, non-contact driven level measurement, and reliable solution for continuous flow level measurement has a profound influence over its adoption across other commercial application despite its superior cost. As a result, the growing popularity of non-contact-based radar level transmitters across different end-user industries is anticipated to continue to boost the market growth and subsequently provide substantial profitable market opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Level measurement techniques such as radar are instruments that provide the measurement of liquids and other materials through the application of electromagnetic properties of the measuring materials. As a result, devices have a significantly broad scope of use across numerous industrial as well as commercial such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, marine, water & wastewater treatment, mining, and pharmaceuticals among other industries. The instruments owing to their functional applications across different industrial processes and production activities have witnessed an unprecedented due to the growing demand for improving production output, especially in the past few years. Furthermore, the increasing demand from different industry verticals has also propelled the market for superior and efficient radar level measurement-based instruments among various industry verticals. In addition to this, the recent availability of low-cost radar level transmitters along with the steady decline in average prices of the device over the past decade has facilitated its adoption among small and medium enterprises resulting in their lucrative market growth during the forecast period over ultrasonic technology-based level measurement instruments.



Impact of COVID - 19.



Coronavirus's impact has not been the same on the vendors since some of them offer and service radar-level transmitters only for the food sector. In contrast, others provide only for the oil & gas sector. Nowadays, vendors who cater to food processing are most profitable since the manufacturing of food-related items has been deemed under essential services, and those facilities have been working extra hours to fulfil the demand. However, from the supply side, the vendors face issues procuring the components due to disruption in supply chain.



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the global radar level transmitter market include Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc. and Ametek Inc. among others. The players in the global radar level transmitter market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Major market players have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the global radar level transmitter market.



