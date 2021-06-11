New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Make-Up Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890911/?utm_source=GNW

Face make-up was the largest category accounting for US$5,968.2 (33.8% of the overall make-up sector) in 2020 and is expected to reach US$6,843 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.77%. Among the high-potential countries, the US was the largest market in terms of both value and volume share in 2020. Canada is expected to record the highest value and volume CAGRs at 5.81% and 2.34%, respectively. The Americas make-up sector was consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for a share of 45.5% in 2020, of which L’Oréal S.A. held a share of 17.5%, with presence in all categories. L’Oréal S.A. was followed by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Natura & Co, Coty, Inc., and Revlon, Inc. which accounted for 13.2%, 5.3%, 5.3%, and 4.2% shares, respectively. Private labels held a 2.1% value share of overall sales in the same year. Health & beauty stores was the leading distribution channel in the Americas make-up sector, with a value share of 16.4% in 2020, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with a 16.1% share.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas make-up sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various make-up categories across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling make-up manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas make-up sector in 2020. It covers: Health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, “dollar stores,” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, and others

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Americas make-up sector.



Reasons to Buy

