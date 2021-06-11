Outlook on the Next-Generation Sequencing Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Novogene and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Among Others

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $22.9 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2019, 2020 and 2025.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. Liquid biopsy formats are discussed. The main market driving forces are also discussed.

The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.

The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology/infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health and transplant medicine.

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Industry sectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; target enrichment; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; direct to consumer testing; and noninvasive prenatal testing.

The Report Includes

29 data tables and 73 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for emerging clinical applications of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of market opportunities for clinical NGS products, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of NGS-based diagnostics and technologies within the industry

Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecasts for the global NGS diagnostic markets, and corresponding market share analysis by disease indication, test complexity, test purpose, application and geographic region

Evaluation of the key NGS workflow portions of the industry (e.g., sequencing instruments, pre-sequencing target preparation and capture, and post-sequencing data analysis) and the main clinical indications where NGS will capture significant market share by 2025

Assessment of main sequencing technologies and explanation of the importance of genetic variation in clinical testing as well as some of the significant research initiatives affecting clinical NGS applications

A summary of the major acquisitions and strategic alliances in the clinical NGS industry from January 2019 through April 2021, including key alliance trends

Patent review and significant allotments of the U.S. patents in the liquid biopsy industry

Company profiles of the major market players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck KGaA, Novogene Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction

Liquid and Tissue Biopsy

Clinical NGS Testing Market

Growth Drivers of Clinical NGS

Key Trends

Industry

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Importance of DNA

Genetic Variation and Analysis

Genetic Analysis Technologies

Sequencing in Clinical Applications

Sequencing Technologies

History of DNA Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing Technology

NGS Platforms

Short-Read Platforms

Long-Read Platforms

Informatics Technologies

Base Calling

Mapping to a Reference Sequence

Variant Analysis

Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Clinical Sequencing Technology Challenges

Chapter 5 Clinical NGS Initiatives

R&D Initiatives and Programs

1+ Million Genomes

Access to Treatment and Testing (ACTT)

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP)

Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

CTC Trap Consortium

diaRNAgnosis Project

Early Cancer Detection Consortium

EpiFemCare

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Genomic Medicine Sweden

HCA-Organoid

Human Cell Atlas

Human Immunomics Initiative

Immunomonitor Consortium

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program

Intervene

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Liquid Biopsy-Based Malignant Tumor Early Screening Technology Research and Development Project

Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project

Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia

Million Veteran Program

Medical Genome Initiative

MedSeq

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prompt

QuIP Project

SPHERES

Target ALS Diagnosis Initiative

TopMed

Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative

Very Rare Cancer Consortium

Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium

Single-Cell Research

Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility

Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core

Mayo Medical Genome Facility

National Center for Single-Cell Biology

Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program

Single-Cell Analysis Core

UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center

Population Sequencing Projects

Chapter 6 Clinical NGS Applications

Introduction

Cancer Applications

Precision Medicine

Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers

Mendelian Disorders Applications

Reproductive Health Applications

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Microbiology and Infectious Disease Applications

Complex Disorders Applications

Chapter 7 Clinical NGS Industry

Sequencing Instrument Industry

Companies

Third-Generation Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Informatics Industry

Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry

CTC Capture and Detection Industry

Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry

Liquid Biopsy Cancer Screening/Early Detection Industry

Health-Focused DTC Genetic Testing Industry: Two Market Models

DTC Clinical Health Genetic Testing Industry

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry

Chapter 8 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Chapter 9 Clinical NGS Markets

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical NGS Markets

Clinical NGS Market by Disease Category

Oncology

Cardiology

NGS Mendelian Disorders

Metabolic/Immune Disorders

Neurology

Reproductive Health

Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Transplantation

Geographical Markets

Global Market for NGS in Oncology by Region

Global Market for NGS in Reproductive Health by Region

Chapter 10 Patent Review

Patents on Circulating Tumor Cells

Patents on Exosomes

Patents on Cell-Free DNA

Patents Related to Biomarkers

Patent Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics

Liquid Biopsy Patent Litigation

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Accuragen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alcediag

Ambry Genetics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Angle Plc

Apocell Inc.

Apostle Inc.

Arcedi Biotech Aps

Archer Dx

Armonica Technologies Inc.

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Aviva Biomed Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.

Base Genomics

Baylor Genetics

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Shenzhen

Biocaptiva Ltd.

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Biofluidica Inc.

Biolidics Ltd.

Biological Dynamics Inc.

Bionano Genomics

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bitbiome, Inc.

Bluestar Genomics Inc.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

C2I Genomics

Cambridge Epigenetix

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Canexia Health

Capio Biosciences

Captis Diagnostics Inc.

Caredx Inc.

Caris Life Science

Cegat Gmbh

Cellmax Life

Cell Microsystems Inc.

Celsee Diagnostics

Centrillion Genomics Technologies

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene Theranostics

Claret Bioscience

Clinical Genomics Technologies

Codiak Biosciences

Cogenica

Cradle Genomics

Cyclomics

Cygnus Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Cytotrack Aps

Danaher Corp.

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.

Delfi Diagnostics

Diacarta Inc.

Diagnologix Llc

Diagnomics

Diamir Bio

Dnalytics

Dnanexus Inc.

Dovetail Genomics Llc

Earlydx Inc.

Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center

Encrypgen

Epic Sciences Inc.

Epigenomics Ag

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exosome Sciences Inc.

Exosomics Spa

Exopert

Ezlife Bio Inc.

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Inc.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Full Genomes Corp. Inc.

Genapsys Inc.

Gene By Gene Ltd.

Genedx Inc.

Genetron Health Technologies

Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.

Genexosome Technologies Inc.

Genomictree

Genomoncology

Genosaber

Genosity

Grail Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Helio Health

Helix Opco Llc

Hitgen

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Id Solutions

Illumina Inc.

Incelldx Inc.

Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd.

Inivata Ltd.

Insitome Inc.

Interpace Biosciences Inc.

Invitae Inc.

Invivoscribe Inc.

Jabrehoo Medtech Co., Ltd.

Jbs Science Inc.

Jumpcode Genomics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Labgenomics Co., Ltd.

Labrinth Biotech Inc.

Lariat Biosciences Inc.

Liquid Biopsy Labs

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

Lunglife Ai Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Mapmygenome

Mdxhealth Inc.

Medgenome Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa

Merck Kgaa

Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics

Micronoma

Mir Scientific

Mutantdx

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Namocell Inc.

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Nanoview Biosciences Inc.

Natera Inc.

Nebula Genomics

Neogenomics Laboratories

Neo New Oncology Gmbh

New England Biolabs

New Horizon Health Ltd.

Nipd Genetics

Novigenix Sa

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Nrichdx Inc.

Nuprobe Inc.

Nx Prenatal Inc.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna S.A.

Opko Health

Orchid Health Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Pangaea Oncology

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Pfdena Inc.

Phase Scientific

Phosphorus Inc.

Pieriandx

Pwnhealth

Predicine Inc.

Prenetics Group

Qcdx Llc

Qiagen Nv

Quantapore Inc.

Quantgene Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecells Sas

Ravgen

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Saga Diagnostics Ab

Sano Genetics

Sanomics Ltd.

Screencell

Seekin

Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

Sequencing.Com

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Single Technologies

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Smartcactch

Stage Zero Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Strata Oncology

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Syapse

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh

Tailai Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Telexos Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twinstrand Biosciences

Twist Bioscience

Ubiquity Genomics Inc.

Universal Diagnostics Sl

Vela Diagnostics

Veracyte

Volitionrx

Vortex Biosciences

Xing Technologies Llc

Yourgene Health Plc

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh658b