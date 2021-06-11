Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market - Analysis By Product, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mRNA technology finds its applications in many diseases including the Covid-19 vaccine. The market for mRNA is mostly driven by the Covid-19 vaccine besides its major usage in cancer therapies. With the mutation of the coronavirus and possible spread of variants of the virus, the mRNA companies are actively engaged in developing next generation vaccines for Covid-19.



The Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market is estimated at USD 29672.31 Million in the year 2025. The growing occurrences of chronic and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, HIV, cancer and CVDs, is one of the major key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other viral infections as well as inability of traditional vaccine approach to find vaccines at the critical time are also providing a boost to the market growth. Compared to conventional medicines, mRNA vaccines and Therapeutics are developed with the help of advanced technologies which are more effective against pathogens, have higher effectiveness, improved immunogenicity and require less cost to produce. Moreover, developments in the lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth.



Covid-19 vaccines are expected to hold largest share of mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics market. The standardisation of cancer treatment segment, during the forecast period 2026-2030 is expected to be the largest contributor to the market growth. The major reason is the increase in the number of cancer patient around the world and it becomes imperative to have a set of standards for its treatment.



North America holds the largest share of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market for non-Covid-19 vaccines due to the growing need to develop transformative therapeutics, increasing fund infusions, a favorable regulatory environment, and massively growing attention to establish precision medicine, among others. Rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases among the developing economies of Asia region is augmenting the demand of mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics in APAC region.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market by Product (COVID Vaccines, Infectious Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Autoimmune Diseases and Others).

The report analyses the mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Organization and Others).

The Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market has been analysed By Region (North America Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, and India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, By End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNtech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics.

The report presents the analysis of mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic market for the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Product Outlook



4. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2030



5. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Segmentation - By Product, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: By Product

5.1.1 COVID Vaccines - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.1.2 Infectious Disease Vaccines - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.1.3 Cancer Vaccines - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.1.4 Autoimmune Diseases - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.1.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.2.2 Research & Organizations - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)

5.2.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030)



6. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market: By Region



7. North America mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market : An Analysis (2021-2030)



8. Europe mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market : An Analysis (2021-2030)

9. Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market : An Analysis (2021-2030)



10. Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market - By Product, 2030

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market - By End User, 2030

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market - By Region, 2030



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers



13. mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Pipeline Development

13.1 mRNA vaccine development pipeline for infectious diseases

13.2 mRNA cancer therapies in development

13.3 mRNA-based protein therapeutics in development



14. Regulatory Compliance



15. Company Analysis

15.1 AstraZeneca Plc

15.2 Bayer Group

15.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

15.4 GlaxoSmithKline

15.5 Pfizer

15.6 Moderna

15.7 BioNtech

15.8 Sangamo Therapeutics

15.9 Crispr Therapeutics

15.10 Intellia Therapeutics

