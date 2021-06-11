EverClean 360° provides enhanced cleaning protocols to communities managed by Life Care Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior living communities managed by Life Care Services will benefit from an enhanced cleaning partnership with P&G Professional. The latest offering from EverSafe 360°, an LCS Signature Experience, provides a framework for enhanced cleaning protocols.

“LCS has always had a strong commitment to providing the best senior living experience to residents,” says Rick Exline, Executive Vice President/Senior Managing Director of Life Plan Communities. “It’s another layer to our already stringent cleaning practices and provides additional peace of mind to residents, families and employees and we are thrilled to have partnered with P&G Professional.”

EverClean 360° is a multifaceted approach to cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing the living and work environment. Through the partnership with P&G Professional, communities managed by Life Care Services will undergo training to learn more about appropriate and effective usage and results.

“Throughout our partnership with Life Care Services, we’ve recognized the critical importance they place on cleanliness and the health, safety and comfort of their residents and staff,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America, P&G Professional. “As families look at residential housing options for loved ones in the post-pandemic era, it is more important than ever that long-term care communities maintain the highest levels of cleanliness for their residents and staff, and the EverClean 360° program with P&G Professional products ensures that Life Care Services communities can achieve these standards of clean.

EverClean 360° is a science-driven platform centered on improving cleaning, disinfection and indoor air quality within the senior living environment, using environmentally friendly cleaning products and chemicals for deep cleaning. The innovative program also includes processes using various sanitation systems, such as electrostatic disinfecting, UV lighting measures and large-area sanitation spraying capabilities. For more information about EverSafe 360°, click here.

About LCS

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

About P&G Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, food-service, building cleaning and maintenance, services, health care, food/drug/mass retail and convenience store industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company’s scale, trusted brands and strengths in market. P&G Professional features brands, including Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. For more information, visit pgpro.com.

###