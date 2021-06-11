Global Forklift Truck Market (2020 to 2027) - by Power Source, Class and End-use

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source, Class and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Forklift truck can be defined as the most important and majorly vehicle for material handling. In addition, lift truck is powered industrial vehicle that is used for lifting and transporting material for short distance inside warehouses or other operational sites. Lift trucks are either gasoline powered or electric powered. Also, there is an increase in the penetration of electric powered forklift trucks in the recent days owing to benefits such as eco-friendly and noise less operation. Further, a typical forklift truck consists of two power-operated horizontal prongs that are raised and lowered for loading, transporting, and unloading of goods.



COVID Impact Analysis: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to several forklift manufacturers to either suspend or significantly reduce their production capacity to limit the spread of the virus. Automotive, manufacturing, logistics, materials handling among others companies shut down their plants, owing to the governments of various countries imposed strict lockdown measures. Due to these factors, there has been a shortage of demand for forklift trucks in various countries. Furthermore, disruptions in the supply chain are expected due to border closures and traffic delays.



The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to surge in investments in the infrastructure industry and developments in the e-commerce industry.



The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of power source, class, end user, and region. By power source, the market is bifurcated into IC engine powered and electric powered. By class, market is categorized into class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4, class 5, and others. By end user, it is divided into retail & wholesale, logistics, automotive, food industry, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the forklift truckmarket include Crown Equipment Corporation, EP Equipment, Hangcha, Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and others.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global forklift truck market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis,2019(%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in e-commerce industry.

3.5.1.2. Rising investments in the infrastructure industry

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increasing safety issues related to forklift trucks

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Production of hydrogen fuel cell forklifts

3.5.3.2. Development of autonomous forklifts trucks



CHAPTER 4: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY POWER SOURCE



CHAPTER 5: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY CLASS



CHAPTER 6: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY END USE

CHAPTER 7: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. EP EQUIPMENT

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.3. HANGCHA

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Business performance

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. JUNGHEINRICH AG

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Business performance

8.6. KION GROUP AG

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Business performance

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. KOMATSU LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. LONKING MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Business performance

8.10. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bza4mq