Outlook on the Air Freight Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight Market by Service, Destination, and End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air freight or air cargo involves the rapid transportation facility of items via a chartered or scheduled air carrier. Shipping freight by air has always been a big cost-to-weight kind of delivery, which is refuted by the fastest means to deliver goods worldwide. One of the lucrative options offered by air freight companies is consolidation where air freight can be combined to form consoles. Consolidating freight with other transporters is quite economical due to economies of scale. Goods shipped by aircraft have the benefit of being delivered to their final terminus at very high speeds that proves quite helpful for time-sensitive shipment. Moreover, deliveries that are shipped by means of air carrier go through a superior grade of security than land or sea mode, which makes it one of the safest means to transport items across the globe.



Faster delivery of shipments as compared with other logistic solutions and the rising popularity of consolidated airfreight services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the air freight market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with air freight solutions and stringent regulations associated with air freight are expected to restrain the growth of the air freight market during the forecast period. Moreover, the significant growth rate in the e-commerce sector and the upcoming technological advancements are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.



The market segmentation is based on service, destination, end-use, and region. The service segment is divided into freight, express, mail, and other services. Depending on destination, the market is bifurcated into domestic and international. By end-use, it is fragmented into private and commercial. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players operating in the global air freight market include Bollore Logistics, DB SCHENKER, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc., FedEx, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express, and United Parcel Service, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study presents the analytical depiction of the global air freight market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall air freight market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global air freight market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current air freight market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Faster delivery of shipments as compared with other logistics solutions

3.5.1.2. Rising popularity of consolidated air freight service

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High costs associated with air freight solution

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Significant growth rate in the e-commerce sector

3.5.3.2. Upcoming technological advancements to transform air freight operations

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.3.4. Macro-economic indicator projections

3.6.4. Impact on the air freight industry



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT MARKET, BY SERVICE



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT MARKET, BY DESTINATION

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT MARKET, BY END-USE

CHAPTER 7: AIR FREIGHT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BOLLORE LOGISTICS

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN GROUP (DB GROUP))

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Service portfolio

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Service portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DSV PANALPINA

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Service portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Service portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. FEDEX

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Service portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Service portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. KUEHNE+NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Service portfolio

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. NIPPON EXPRESS

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Service portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. (UPS)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Service portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88exjv