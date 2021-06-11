Flair Airlines Begins Service to Ottawa

English French

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its growth with the addition of service to Ottawa International Airport (IATA: YOW) in Ontario starting today. The ULCC is adding low fare flights between Ottawa and eight Canadian cities.



Ottawa flights in June will provide non-stop service to Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary. In August, the schedule grows with the addition of service to Halifax, Kelowna and Abbotsford.

“We are delighted to start operations at our newest base in Ottawa,” says Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer. “Just in time for summer, we are bringing affordable travel options with one way fares as low as $49 on several routes. By August, we will have two aircraft based in Ottawa and provide non-stop, low fares to eight cities while creating more than 70 jobs in the community.”

Ottawa is among several new destinations Flair is adding to its network as the airline grows to serve 19 Canadian cities. Flair’s first of 13 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft started passenger service on June 10 and more of the new aircraft are joining the fleet throughout 2021.

Listed below are examples of one-way base fares currently available. All base fares include taxes and fees, and there are limited seats and limited availability.

Ottawa to Halifax: $49 one way, travel on October 14, 2021

Ottawa to Abbotsford: $59 one way, travel on September 9, 2021

Ottawa to Toronto: $49 one way, travel on July 7, 2021

Ottawa to Winnipeg: $49 one way, travel on October 27, 2021

Ottawa to Edmonton: $49 one way, travel on September 10, 2021

Ottawa to Calgary: $49 one way, travel on November 11, 2021

Ottawa to Vancouver: $59 one way, travel on October 26, 2021

Ottawa to Kelowna: $59 one way, travel on October 23, 2021

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 19 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

Media inquiries, please contact:

Jamina Kotak

780.887.9209

Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com