Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Direct Digital Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component (3D Printer, 3D Bioprinter, Material, Software, Service), Technology (EBM, DMLS, SLS, SLA, DLP, Polyjet), Application (Surgical Guides, Prosthetics, Implants), User (Hospital, ASCs) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to technological advancements; growing public and private investments and funding are driving the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new 3D Printing Medical Devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



In terms of component, software & services segment to register significant growth during the forecast period



Based on the component, the 3D printing medical devices market is segmented equipment, materials, and software & services. Materials include plastics and biocompatible resins, polymers, metals and metal alloys, ceramics, wax, and other biomaterials.

3D printing medical device vendors are gaining significant profits from services when compared to the sales of printers and materials. In order to sustain in this highly competitive market, several vendors offer pay-as-you-go subscription services. Thus rising number of 3D printing service provider have led to the growth of Software and services segment.



In terms application, customizable prosthetics and implants segment to register significant growth during the forecast period



Based on the application, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, standard prosthetics and implants, custom prosthetics and implants, tissue-engineered products, hearing aids, wearable medical devices/implantable medical devices, and other medical devices. The customizable prosthetics and implants segment accounted for a larger share in the market in 2020. The use of 3D printing in CMF implants is increasing in the medical and dental fields. Using this technology, bioresorbable and small plates and screws are fixed, which help maintain the 3D shape of the bone in the craniofacial skeleton. These implants can be manufactured quickly and cost-effectively, and are sterilizable.



Laser beam melting (LBM) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market, by the architecture



On the basis of technology, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market has been segmented into electron beam melting (EBM), laser beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition or extrusion-based technologies, three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding, and other technologies. The LBM market is further segmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), selective laser melting (SLM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and LaserCUSING.

LBM is the most commonly used technology for the manufacture of metal and plastic parts, such as small-sized prosthetics or implants, surgical instruments, and porous scaffolds in tissue engineering. It is the best-suited technology for the production of small parts, such as dental copings and hybrid parts of machines for minimally invasive surgery, due to its high accuracy. The growth of this segment is attributed to suitability for a wide range of materials available for 3D printing, and it does not require post-processing of materials.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to growth of 3D printing service providers and favourable investments scenario and evolving healthcare infrastructure in China, Japan, and India.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Country and Component

4.3 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Share, by End-User

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Public-Private Funding for 3D Printing Activities

5.2.1.2 High Incidence of Orthopedic and Dental Diseases

5.2.1.3 Easy Development of Customized Medical Products Using 3D Printing

5.2.1.4 Growing Applications of 3D Printing in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.5 Availability of Advanced 3D Printing Materials for Dental and Medical Applications

5.2.1.6 Increasing Demand for 3D-Printed Products in Cosmetology and the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of a Skilled Workforce Due to Limited Specialized Training in Additive Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Process for the Approval of 3D-Printed Medical Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Direct Digital Manufacturing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of CAD/CAM Technology and Desktop Printers

5.2.3.3 Consolidation of Dental Laboratories and Hospitals

5.2.3.4 Growing Demand for Organ Transplants

5.2.3.5 Expiry of Key Patents in the 3D Printing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Investment and Operating Costs

5.2.4.2 Rising Number of Large Medical Practices

5.2.4.3 Socio-Ethical Concerns Related to the Use of 3D-Printed Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Map

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Impact on the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

5.9 Evolution of 3D Printing Technology in the Dental and Medical Sector

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Australia



6 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Application

7 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Component



8 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Technology

9 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by End-User



10 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Stratasys Ltd.

12.1.2 3D Systems Corporation

12.1.3 Materialise NV

12.1.4 GE Additive

12.1.5 Renishaw

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Envisiontec

12.2.2 Prodways Group

12.2.3 SLM Solutions Group AG

12.2.4 Cellink

12.2.5 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

12.2.6 EOS GmbH

12.2.7 Formlabs

12.2.8 Carbon, Inc.

12.2.9 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

12.2.10 Biomedical Modeling, Inc.

12.2.11 Other Companies

12.2.11.1 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

12.2.11.2 Roland DG

12.2.11.3 DWS Systems SRL

12.2.11.4 regenHU

12.2.11.5 HP Inc.



13 Appendix



