U.S. Dialysis Center Pricing Report - National

The U.S. Dialysis Centers Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for dialysis centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).

This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for dialysis centers operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

Outputs:

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Overview

a. Summary of database criteria

II. Database Content - Table 1

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

III. Database Content- Table 2

a. State Abbreviation

b. State Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

a. HCPCS Code

b. HCPCS Description

V. Outputs

