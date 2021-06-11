United States Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - Includes all CBSAs and National Benchmarks

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).



This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.



Outputs:

.CSV

.PDF

Intended Users:

Academic Researchers

Consultants

Data Analysts

Industry Professionals

Third-party App Developers

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.



Key Topics Covered:



I. Overview

a. Description of Specified CBSA

b. Summary of database criteria



II. Database Content

a. CBSA Code

b. CBSA Name

c. HCPCS Code

d. HCPCS Description

e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark

f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark

g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark

h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark



III. Outputs

a. .CSV

b. .PDF



Companies Mentioned

Adventhealth Orlando

New York Presbyterian Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Orlando Health

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Montefiore Medical Center

Norton Hospitals Inc

UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside

Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Indiana University Health

Lehigh Valley

Christiana Care Health System

The Methodist Hospital

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Mount Sinai Hospital

William Beaumont Hospital- Royal Oak

Kaleida Health

St. Josephs Hospital

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Cntr

UF Health Shands

Ochsner Clinic Foundation

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve0ipv

