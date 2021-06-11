United States Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - Includes all CBSAs and National Benchmarks

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all not-for-profit hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Outputs:
- .CSV
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
