US Tolling Market Size, Trends and Forecasts Report 2021-2025: Escalating Car Rental, New Projects, Truck Only Tolls, Gasoline Prices, Modification in ETC Systems, Value-Added Tolling

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Tolling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"The US Tolling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an in depth analysis of the US tolling market by value, by toll road mileage, by vehicle share, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.



Growth of the overall US tolling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

There are usually two tolling elements: charging methods and collecting methods. Charging methods includes three types: Time Based Charges and Access Fees, Motorway and other Infrastructure Tolling and Distance or Area Charging. Whereas, collection method is classified into three categories namely, open toll system, closed toll system and open road/electronic toll system.



Electronic toll collection system is composed of three major components. First RFID (RFID tag, or transponder, consists of a chip and an antenna), second is reader and third is in-lane computer. RFID tag emits the information/identification data through antenna to the reader. Reader transmits the data to central database and facilitate with full information of the owner. Lastly, in-lane computer generates the appropriate toll charge of the vehicle and slip the information in the customers prepaid account.



The US tolling market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The US tolling market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as Escalating Rental Car Industry, Approaching New Projects, Truck Only Tolls, Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Economic Risk for the Tolling Business, Struggle to increase interoperability, etc.



Verra Mobility Corporation, KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom), Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore), Abertis (Emovis) and Sociedad Iberica de Construcciones Electricas (Sice Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the US tolling market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Tolling Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 Tolling Meaning

2.1.2 Tolling History

2.1.3 Elements of Tolling

2.1.4 Tolling Element: Charging Methods

2.1.5 Tolling Element: Collection Methods

2.2 Electronic Toll Collection System: An Overview

2.2.1 Electronic Toll Collection

2.2.2 Electronic Toll Collection: Application Techniques and Principles

2.2.3 Components of Electronic Toll System

2.2.4 Schematic of Electronic Toll Collection System



3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Toll Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Tolling Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Toll Road by Mileage

3.1.3 The US Toll Road by Growth in Mileage

3.1.4 The US Toll Market by Potential Increase in Toll Road Miles

3.1.5 The US Toll Market by Potential Interstate Route Toll Conversions

3.1.6 The US Toll Market by Number of Vehicles

3.1.7 The US Toll Road Market by Fleet Share

3.1.8 The US Toll Market by Electronic Toll System Account Penetration



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Escalating Rental Car Industry

4.1.2 Approaching New Projects

4.1.3 Truck Only Tolls

4.1.4 Hike in Gasoline Prices

4.1.5 Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System

4.1.6 Value-Added Tolling

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Economic Risk for the Tolling Business

4.2.2 Struggle to Increase Interoperability

4.2.3 Seasonality

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Upcoming Tolling Technologies

4.3.2 New Opportunity for P3 Concessions

4.3.3 Next Generation Transponders



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Toll Market: Player Analysis

5.1.1 The US Toll Market Share of RACs by Players



6. Company Profile

6.1 Verra Mobility Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom)

6.3 Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore)

6.4 Abertis (Emovis)

6.5 Sociedad Iberica de Construcciones Electricas (Sice Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnfz0