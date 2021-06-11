Autolus Therapeutics Presents New Data on obe-cel in r/r Indolent B Cell Lymphomas and gives an update of obe-cel in r/r Adult ALL at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress

Obe-cel achieves 100% complete remission rate in a cohort of indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with excellent CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence



No ICANS or high grade Cytokine Release Syndrome observed

Durability of response in ALL patients continues to support potential for transformational therapy in adult ALL

Conference Call to be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST

LONDON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced a poster presentation related to AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel) in relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas (IBCL) and included an update of duration of response in r/r adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) patients at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress 2021.

“The stabilization of event-free survival at 50% between 12 months and 24 months of follow-up supports the curative potential of obe-cel as a standalone therapy for some adult ALL patients,” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “The early data we presented in indolent B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma indicate a high level of clinical activity combined with a manageable safety profile and could represent a significant opportunity to expand the benefits of obe-cel treatment to a broader population of patients with B cell malignancies.”

Title: Early safety and efficacy findings of AUTO1 (CAT19), a fast-off rate CD19 CAR, in Relapsed/Refractory Indolent B Cell Lymphomas

Presenter: Clare Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. CEST

Relapsed / refractory (r/r) indolent B cell lymphomas

As of the data cut-off date of May 17, 2021, 13 patients in Cohort D with r/r IBCL had been enrolled in the study and product was successfully manufactured for 12 patients, with one patient’s cells ongoing in manufacture. As of the data cut-off date, 9 r/r IBCL patients had received AUTO1 infusion. Three patients were pending infusion (including the patient noted above) and one patient died prior to lymphodepletion due to a Covid-19 infection. Obe-cel was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult patients with r/r low grade B-cell lymphoma, despite high disease burden. All treated patients achieved a complete metabolic remission and had robust CAR T engraftment, expansion, and persistence.

Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was reported in 4 patients and Grade 2 CRS in 1 patient. No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) of any grade was observed in the study. At a median follow-up of 6 months (range 4.0-8.1m), eight of nine patients were disease free at last follow-up with one patient who relapsed at month 6 but was rescued with radiotherapy. One patient died of a COVID-19 infection at month 5.6 whilst in complete metabolic remission.

Relapse / refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

As of the data cut-off date of May 17, 2021, 20 patients in Cohort A with r/r ALL had received obe-cel. The therapy was well tolerated, with no patients experiencing Grade 3 or higher CRS. Three patients (15%), all of whom had high leukemia burden (>50% blasts), experienced Grade 3 ICANS that resolved swiftly with steroids.

Of the 20 patients evaluable for efficacy, 17 (85%) of patients achieved minimum residual disease (MRD)-negative complete remission (CR) at one month. Most notably, the durability of remissions is highly encouraging. Across all treated patients, event free survival (EFS) at twelve months and twenty-four months is 50.2% with median EFS not being reached.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel)

AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with our academic partner, UCL, AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult ALL and B-NHL. The company has also progressed AUTO1 to the FELIX study, a potential pivotal study.

About AUTO1 FELIX study

The FELIX Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is enrolling adult patients with relapsed / refractory ALL. The trial has a short Phase 1b component prior to proceeding to a single arm Phase 2 clinical trial. The primary endpoint is overall response rate, and the key secondary endpoints include duration of response, MRD negative CR rate and safety. The trial will enroll approximately 100 patients across approximately 30 of the leading academic and non-academic centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

