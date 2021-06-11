Worldwide Automotive Intelligent Tires Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive intelligent tires market and it is poised to grow by $13.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 42% during the forecast period. The report on automotive intelligent tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for safe tires, increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires, and introduction of stringent vehicular emission and fuel efficiency mandates.



The automotive intelligent tires market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive intelligent tires market is segmented as below:



By Application

Commercial vehicles

Passenger cars

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next few years. Also, progress toward connected cars and the use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive intelligent tires market covers the following areas:

Automotive intelligent tires market sizing

Automotive intelligent tires market forecast

Automotive intelligent tires market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive intelligent tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nokian Tyres Plc

Pirelli Tyre Spa

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Toyo Tire Corp.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psbviy