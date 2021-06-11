Worldwide Automotive Intelligent Tires Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive intelligent tires market and it is poised to grow by $13.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 42% during the forecast period. The report on automotive intelligent tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for safe tires, increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires, and introduction of stringent vehicular emission and fuel efficiency mandates.
The automotive intelligent tires market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive intelligent tires market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Commercial vehicles
- Passenger cars
By Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next few years. Also, progress toward connected cars and the use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive intelligent tires market covers the following areas:
- Automotive intelligent tires market sizing
- Automotive intelligent tires market forecast
- Automotive intelligent tires market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive intelligent tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Michelin Group
- Nokian Tyres Plc
- Pirelli Tyre Spa
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Toyo Tire Corp.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
