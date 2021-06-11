FAX Capital Announces Investment in BioSyent Inc., Files Early Warning Report

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (FAX or the Company) (TSX: FXC & FXC.WT) is pleased to announce that it has acquired ownership of 902,000 common shares (the Shares) of BioSyent Inc. (BioSyent) (TSXV: RX) through the facilities of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the Acquisition). The Shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per Share and an aggregate purchase price of $6,765,000. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Company owned 1,219,100 Shares, representing 9.59% of the outstanding Shares. Following the completion of the Acquisition, FAX now owns 2,121,100 Shares, representing 16.69% of the total number of outstanding Shares of BioSyent.

The Company currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the acquired Shares of BioSyent and the Shares are being held for investment purposes. In the future, the Company may acquire additional Shares, or dispose of its holdings, both as investment conditions warrant.

BioSyent is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company which, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, BioSyent Pharma Inc. and BioSyent Pharma International Inc., sources, acquires or in-licences and further develops pharmaceutical and other healthcare products for sale in Canada and certain international markets. The head office of BioSyent is located at 2476 Argentia Road Suite 402, Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 6M1.

The Company has today filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in respect of the Acquisition. A copy of the early warning report will be available under BioSyent’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained by contacting Ryan Caughey, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (647) 696-4679. The Company is a corporation incorporated under the laws of Canada and its head office is located at 2 Bloor Street East, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 1A8.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. www.faxcapitalcorp.com .

