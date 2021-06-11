International Consolidated Uranium Provides Update on Laguna Salada Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to provide the following updates on the option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with U3O8 Corp. (“U308”) (TSXV: UWE.H) that was previously announced on December 14, 2020, providing CUR with the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Laguna Salada project (“Laguna Salada” or the “Property”) located in Chubut Province, Argentina.



Following receipt of conditional approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), the Option Agreement has become effective as of June 11, 2021. As a result of the Option Agreement having been made effective, CUR will deliver consideration to U308 comprised of (i) $125,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 56,306 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a deemed price of $2.22 per share (based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the Option Agreement being made effective), and (ii) a cash payment of $225,000, of which $50,000 is to be utilized for expenditures on the Property.

In addition, CUR has provided notice to U308 of its exercise of the option to acquire the Property, for consideration of $1,500,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 675,675 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $2.22 per share based on the 5-Day VWAP of the Common Shares up to June 9, 2021, being the second business day prior to the option being exercised). Upon issuance, it is anticipated that the 675,675 Common Shares will be held in escrow pending closing of the acquisition. In addition, as a result of the exercise of the option, U308 will be entitled to receive certain future payments contingent upon the attainment of certain milestones tied to the spot price of uranium, as described in the Company’s press release dated December 14, 2020.

Philip Williams, President and CEO commented “Exercising the Laguna Salada option is a logical next step for the Company given the improving market interest in the uranium sector. Our strategy when entering the Option Agreement, as well as our other option agreements, was to exercise when we were confident that the value to be derived by the Company in owning the project outright would be greater than the cost of acquisition. We believe that time is now and, given our outlook for uranium prices, as well as the exploration and development potential we see at Laguna Salada, we see this as a great opportunity to enhance value for CUR shareholders”.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature. All securities issued in connection with the Option Agreement are subject to final approval of the TSXV and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the applicable date of issuance.

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) is well financed to execute its strategy of consolidating and advancing uranium projects around the globe. The Company has acquired a 100% interest or has entered into option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in seven uranium projects, in Australia, Canada, and Argentina, each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. CUR has entered into option agreements with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; and with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H) to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. CUR has also acquired a 100% interest in the Dieter Lake uranium project and entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Matoush uranium project, both in Quebec, Canada. The option agreement with IsoEnergy for Mountain Lake and the option agreement with U3O8 Corp. for Laguna Salada both remain subject to regulatory approval.

Philip Williams

President and CEO

International Consolidated Uranium Inc.

+1 778 383 3057

pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

