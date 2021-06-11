Insights on the Biomass Gasification Global Market to 2026 - by Region and Source

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A renewable source of energy, biomass is mainly obtained from organic matter such as plant and animal waste. It is further converted into a combustible gas mixture through the process of biomass gasification. The energy released through the process can be used for cooking food, generating electricity, heating and transportation. Biomass offers a viable alternative to coal-based power generation. Due to rising environmental concerns and increasing green-house gas emissions, companies are now turning towards environment-friendly energy sources. Consequently, the market for biomass has grown significantly faster than other energy sources. Moreover, government's support through various policies and regulations along with abundant availability of biomass are some of the other factors that are currently driving this market. According to the publisher, the market reached a value of US$ 98.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This latest study has segmented the market on the basis of sources and major regions. Currently, solid biomass represents the biggest source of biomass electricity production followed by biogas, municipal waste and liquid biomass. Geographically, Europe holds the biggest market share followed by North America. The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in the global biomass gasification market which include Lahti Energia, Vaskiluodon Voima, Rudorsdorfer Zement, Essent, Electrabel (part of GDF Suez), Sodra Cell Varo Pulp Mill, Agnion Technologies, Corenso United, Skive Fjernvarme, Babcock and Wilcox Volund.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a biomass gasification plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the biomass gasification market and provides an in-depth analysis of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the biomass gasification market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global biomass gasification market size in 2019?

2. What will be the biomass gasification market outlook in the next five years?

3. What are the major biomass gasification industry drivers?

4. What are the key trends being witnessed in the biomass gasification industry?

5. Who are the leading biomass gasification industry players?

6. Which is the largest regional biomass gasification market?

7. What is the key source in the biomass gasification market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Generation Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Biomass Gasification Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.2 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Source

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Feedstock Procurement

6.9.2 Wood Pellet Production

6.9.3 Distribution

6.9.4 Pellet Combustion and Value Conversion

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Biomass Gasification Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Biomass Gasification Market: Market by Source

8.1 Solid Biomass

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Biogas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Municipal Waste

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Liquid Biomass

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players



10 Biomass Gasification Process

10.1 Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pir7la