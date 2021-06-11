Global Cloud Security Software Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud security software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cloud security software, also known as cloud computing security software, is employed for executing specific tasks to protect the cloud-based system, data and infrastructure. Companies nowadays transfer most of their data, applications and networks on cloud servers, which are highly distributed, dynamic and more susceptible to unauthorized access, data exposure, cyberattacks and other threats. Cloud security software provides multiple levels of control in network infrastructure to protect the privacy of the users, support regulatory compliance and establish authentication rules for individual users and devices. As a result, both government and private organizations utilize cloud storage and security software as they eliminate the need to invest in dedicated hardware and reduce administrative overheads. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cloud security software market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.
Frequent cyberattacks and breaches have led to an increase in concerns regarding the security of information and data. Additionally, due to the dependence of organizations on cloud-based services for operations and data management, there has been a rise in the adoption of cloud security software to safeguard the integrity and continuity of resources at different levels. Apart from this, with the continuous development of innovative technology solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the functionality of safety software has improved significantly. Different services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and private cloud have been introduced by market players for managing the security of applications and networks of an organization. For instance, IBM Cloud provides a core set of network segmentation and network security services to protect workloads from network threats. Moreover, various researchers are focusing on software testing as 'Testing as a Service' (TaaS) in cloud computing paradigm using a variety of new technologies and innovative service models with multiple features that are different from traditional software testing.
This report provides a deep insight into the global cloud security software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cloud security software market in any manner.
