2021 Fibromyalgia Market Spotlight Report

This Market Spotlight report covers the Fibromyalgia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, prevalence data, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The approved drugs in the fibromyalgia space target dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, serotonin reuptake, and voltage-gated calcium channels. All of the marketed drugs for fibromyalgia are administered via the oral route.



The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for fibromyalgia are in Phase II. Therapies in development for fibromyalgia focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are most commonly administered via the oral route.



High-impact upcoming events in the fibromyalgia space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Tonmya, topline Phase II trial results for NYX-2925, and topline Phase IIb trial results for IMC-1.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pain asset is 5.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 55.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.8 years in the overall neurology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for fibromyalgia have been in the late phases of development, with 69% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 31% in Phase I-II.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of fibromyalgia clinical trials globally. Germany, Spain, and the UK lead the major European markets, while India has the top spot in Asia.



Clinical trial activity in the fibromyalgia space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for fibromyalgia, with 23 trials.



Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for fibromyalgia, followed by AbbVie.





Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Disease definition

Symptoms

Patient subtypes

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Pharmacological therapies

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Fibromyalgia prevalence

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Tonmya for Fibromyalgia (December 7, 2020)

IMC-1 for Fibromyalgia (August 28, 2020)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Sawai Claims A First With Japanese Pregabalin Launch

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Exagen Licenses Ohio State's Fibromyalgia Diagnosis IP

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



