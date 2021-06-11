Company Announcement 5/2020-21 Notice to convene the annual general meeting of shareholders in AX V Nissens ApS

Horsens, 11 June 2021
Company Announcement No. 5 /2020 – 2021
Annual general meeting of shareholders in AX V Nissens ApS, CVR no. 38647571 Date: 25 June 2021, at 10 am CET
Place: Ormhøjgårdvej 9, 8700 Horsens
Agenda:
- Election of a chairman of the meeting
- Board of Directors' report on the Company’s activities in the past year
- Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2020/2021
- Grant of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
- Decision regarding the application of profit or covering of loss.
- Election of members of the Board of Directors
- Election of an auditor for the financial year 2021/2022
- Proposals received
For further information please contact Jakob Backs, Group CFO, at +45 76 26 26 26.
On behalf of the Chairman AX V Nissens ApS Niels Jacobsen
-/