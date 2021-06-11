Company Announcement 5/2020-21 Notice to convene the annual general meeting of shareholders in AX V Nissens ApS

Horsens, 11 June 2021

Company Announcement No. 5 /2020 – 2021

Annual general meeting of shareholders in AX V Nissens ApS, CVR no. 38647571 Date: 25 June 2021, at 10 am CET

Place: Ormhøjgårdvej 9, 8700 Horsens

Agenda:

Election of a chairman of the meeting Board of Directors' report on the Company’s activities in the past year Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2020/2021 Grant of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Decision regarding the application of profit or covering of loss. Election of members of the Board of Directors Election of an auditor for the financial year 2021/2022 Proposals received

For further information please contact Jakob Backs, Group CFO, at +45 76 26 26 26.

On behalf of the Chairman AX V Nissens ApS Niels Jacobsen

-/