Vor Biopharma Names Matthew R. Patterson as Chairman and Promotes Tania Philipp

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR or the Company), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to be used in combination with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced Matthew R. Patterson as Chairman of its Board of Directors.



Mr. Patterson, who joined Vor’s Board as a member in October 2020, brings nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, most recently at Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., which he co-founded and led as the company’s Chief Executive Officer from its inception in 2012 through its acquisition by Astellas Pharma Inc. in January 2020.



Prior to leading Audentes, he was an Entrepreneur-In-Residence with OrbiMed and held multiple senior-level positions at Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., including President and Chief Operating Officer as well as acting Chief Executive Officer. Before Amicus he held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Genzyme Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the gene and cell therapy sector. Mr. Patterson served as ARM’s Chairman in 2019 and 2020.



Mr. Patterson succeeds Kush M. Parmar, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, who will continue his service to Vor as a member of the Board of Directors.

“Matt’s experience as a company builder is unparalleled, having turned an idea on paper into one of the leading biotechnology companies in our industry. His strategic counsel on matters related to the clinical development and manufacturing of novel therapies has already proven invaluable to our team as we prepare for the next stages of our growth,” said Robert Ang, M.B.B.S., M.B.A., Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are further thrilled that Kush will continue his service to Vor as a member of our Board of Directors and thank him for his successful leadership through the critical, early stages of our journey.”

“I am honored to lead Vor’s Board during this exceptional time of growth for the company as it moves ever closer to transforming the lives of cancer patients through its innovative therapies,” said Matthew R. Patterson, Vor’s Chairman. “I am inspired by the boldness, ingenuity and elegance of Vor’s scientific platform and look forward to continuing to advise the Vor team as they make the necessary steps to turn the innovative potential of these treatments into a reality for patients.”



In addition to Mr. Patterson’s appointment, Vor also today announced the promotion of Tania Philipp to Vor’s Chief People Officer from the company’s Vice President and Head of People.



In her new role, Ms. Philipp will continue to hire, retain, and support an industry-leading team with expertise across multiple disciplines, including scientific research, clinical development and the manufacturing of novel therapies. Ms. Philipp brings more than 15 years of experience helping life science companies grow and progress, having previously served as the Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Tango Therapeutics. She has also held various senior human resources positions at a number of companies, including Bavarian Nordic, Mendel Biotechnology, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Pearl Therapeutics (acquired by AstraZeneca) and Protein Design Labs.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. For more information please visit www.vorbio.com.

