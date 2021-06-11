Predictmedix Announces Partnership With SBL Testing Technologies for Distribution of SAFE ENTRY Stations

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce expansion of their SAFE ENTRY program with the institution of their first distributor, SBL Testing Technologies Inc (SBL) in partnership with JUICEWORKS.



Veterans in risk mitigation, SBL has a long-standing reputation for being at the forefront of innovation in workplace safety, particularly for industrial clients in the energy and resource sectors. Their territory will include North America and the Caribbean. With a strong presence in Canada and the US, established multinational clientele, and key partnerships with companies such as Sparta Group, SBL is aggressively positioned to permeate the industrial vertical with this new offering.

SAFE ENTRY Stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by Predictmedix Inc. The clinically-based AI was designed by data scientists and clinicians to identify multiple symptoms of infectious disease, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light.

The technology can also be configured to screen for impairment by THC and alcohol. All screening is entirely autonomous and designed to protect the privacy of the end-user. Completely unique to other solutions on the market, the AI is currently patent pending in North America.

"SBL is an ideal partner to bring this technology to market. They have a unique perspective on the space, having been immersed in it for many years, and appreciate the value of the solution as a long-term risk mitigation tool," commented Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.



Rich Robillard, Managing Director of SBL, said, "SAFE ENTRY is an incredible screening technology for both short and long-term pandemic response / business continuity strategies. The ability to objectively screen for infectious disease symptoms non-invasively and in seconds presents an entirely new first layer of risk mitigation. Albeit responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic and further waves or variants, or planning for future infectious diseases that could impact business continuity, SAFE ENTRY immediately becomes a critical risk mitigation tool in today’s workplace."

“The market positioning of SBL in workplace health safety and testing technologies provides us with an ideal partner to scale SAFE ENTRY both for infectious disease screening along with impairment screening all over North America and the Caribbean. Furthermore, the executive team at SBL has a clear vision and action plan for SAFE ENTRY which aligns with the long-term vision of Predictmedix,” commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

About SBL Testing Technologies Inc.

SBL integrates innovative safety & testing technologies into complex workplaces, aligning to corporate risk profiles, safety programs and operational processes. SBL works with businesses, government agencies, and organizations in all industrial sectors, leveraging technology to reduce risk and enhance policy effectiveness.

SBL's team has successfully provided risk management, safety solutions & workplace testing technologies for decades. SBL’s workplace drug & alcohol screening and Pandemic Response / Business Continuity solutions are led by a team who collectively have 80+ years of delivering fully integrated solutions to government agencies & Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Source: SBL

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

