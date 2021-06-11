Worldwide Audio IC Industry to 2027 - Development of VR Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio IC Market By IC Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global audio IC market size was valued at $27.72 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.57 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.09% from 2020 to 2027. Audio IC is an electronic device, which is used in audio processors, MEMS microphones, audio amplifiers, and subsystems. Various types of audio ICs include audio amplifiers, audio converters, audio DSPs, and audio processors. Audio amplifiers are used in sound systems such as home audio systems, musical instruments systems, loudspeakers, and sound reinforcement.

The purpose of an amplifier is to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting frequency or any wavelength, and help improve efficiency of a system. In addition, a digital sound processor (DSP) is a specialized microprocessor chip widely used in audio signal processing, telecommunications, digital image processing, radar, sonar and speech recognition systems, and consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, disk drives, and high-definition television (HDTV) products.



Increase in adoption of consumer electronics devices and development of new energy efficient audio devices with enhanced user experience drives growth of the audio IC market. In addition, rise in penetration of wireless and smart infrastructure and surge in demand for Hi-Fi audio in commercial events fuel growth of the market. However, increase in demand for audio SoCs and technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the global audio IC industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for on-board media entertainment systems and development of VR technology is expected to create opportunities for the audio IC industry.



The global audio IC market is segmented on the basis of IC type, application, and region. By IC type, the market is segmented into audio amplifier, audio DSP, audio codecs, and microphone IC. The application segment is divided into computer & tablets, phones, headphones, home entertainment systems, automotive, smart home & IoT devices, and wearables. Region wise, the audio IC market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include as Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated, ROHM CO., Ltd., Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, Toshiba Corporation, and Infineon. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.4.1. Top 5 players revenue share, 2019

3.4.2. Top 5 players volume share, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased adoption of consumer electronics devices

3.5.1.2. Development of new energy efficient audio devices with enhanced user experience

3.5.1.3. Rising penetration of wireless and smart infrastructure

3.5.1.4. Surge in demand for HiFi audio in commercial events

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase in demand for Audio SoC

3.5.2.2. Technological issues related with integration of audio devices

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand for on-board media entertainment systems

3.5.3.2. Development of VR technology

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19 impact



CHAPTER 4: AUDIO IC MARKET, BY IC TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Audio amplifier

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Audio DSP

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Audio Codecs

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Microphone IC

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUDIO IC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Computer & Tablets

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Phones

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Headphones

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Home entertainment system

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Automotive

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Smart home & IoT devices

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Wearables

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: AUDIO IC MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key Developments

7.6.1. New Product Launches

7.6.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

7.6.3. Other Developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. R&D expenditure

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Cirrus Logic, Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. R&D expenditure

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Infineon Technologies AG

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Maxim Integrated

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. R&D expenditure

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. NXP Semiconductor

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. R&D Expenditure

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. ON Semiconductor

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. ROHM CO., Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. R&D expenditure

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. STMICROELECTRONICS N. V.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. R&D Expenditure

8.8.6. Business performance

8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D Expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D Expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bd1ihz