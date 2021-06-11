SCYNEXIS to Present at the BIO Digital International Convention 2021

Company presentation will highlight BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first FDA-approved product in the ibrexafungerp development pipeline, in addition to ongoing programs in the hospital setting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present at the BIO Digital International Convention to be held virtually from June 10 – 11 and 14 – 18, 2021. The Company presentation will highlight BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), in addition to other late-stage clinical trials evaluating ibrexafungerp in the community setting for recurrent vaginal yeast infections, and as a treatment for life threatening fungal infections, including Candida auris, in the hospital setting. The presentation is now available to registered attendees.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view the SCYNEXIS Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system begin on June 14. To meet with the Company at BIO Digital, you can find registration information here.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. We are developing our lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. The New Drug Application (NDA) for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.brexafemme.com. We are also continuing late-stage clinical development of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC as well as the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com