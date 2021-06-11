Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – E-Capital Oy

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        11 JUNE 2021 AT 15:30 (EEST)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: E-Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Elomaa, Juhani

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210610133702_2

Transaction date: 2021-06-10

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 10.675 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.675 EUR

