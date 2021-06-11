TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 JUNE 2021 AT 15:30 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – E-Capital Oy
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: E-Capital Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Elomaa, Juhani
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210610133702_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 10.675 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.675 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com