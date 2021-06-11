Insights on the Rotary Pump Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Operating Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rotary pump market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A rotary pump is used for moving a defined volume of high viscosity liquids such as oils and chemicals. Pumping chamber, casing, endplates, seal chamber, relief valves and rotating assembly are some of the main components of rotary pumps. They are designed with small clearances to minimize leakage from the discharge and operate at a relatively low speed so as to maintain these clearances. They also have a self-priming property that allows pumping liquids and gases without any loss of suction. Nowadays, manufacturers are developing rotary pumps with advanced features that enable the transportation of harmful chemicals without damaging the environment.



Rotary pumps are gaining traction across the globe owing to their ability to handle high differential pressure, high-viscosity performance and compact design. As a result of these characteristics, they find applications in numerous industry verticals ranging from chemical industry to pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology applications, marine industry applications, etc. Besides this, with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), pump manufacturers are introducing highly efficient and cost-effective rotary pumps integrated with next generation connected technologies that can automate various processes. Apart from this, the leading rotary pump companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to diversify their product portfolio and expand geographic reach by gaining an edge over their competitors. For instance, Dover Corporation has acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, which is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover's Fluids segment. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rotary pump market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type:

Vane

Screw

Lobe

Gear

Progressive Cavity (PC)

Others

Market Breakup by Operating Capacity:

Small (Upto 500 gpm)

Medium (500-1000 gpm)

High (More Than 1000 gpm)

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverage

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings, Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, ULVAC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rotary pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rotary pump industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rotary pump industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rotary pump industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rotary pump industry?

What is the structure of the global rotary pump industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rotary pump industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rotary Pump Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics

5.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Vane

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Screw

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lobe

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Gear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity

7.1 Small (Upto 500 gpm)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium (500-1000 gpm)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High (More Than 1000 gpm)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristic

8.1 Standard Pumps

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Engineered Pumps

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Special Purpose Pumps

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Raw Material

9.1 Bronze

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cast Iron

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Polycarbonate

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Stainless Steel

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Oil and Gas

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Power Generation

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Water and Wastewater

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Food and Beverage

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Dover Corporation

16.3.2 SPX Flow

16.3.3 Xylem Inc

16.3.4 Colfax Corporation

16.3.5 IDEX Corporation

16.3.6 Busch Systems

16.3.7 Gardner Denver Holdings

16.3.8 Atlas Copco

16.3.9 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

16.3.10 ULVAC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgb6gj