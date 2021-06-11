Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
- The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services
- Ariel Software Solutions
- Auth0® Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- miniOrange Inc.
- Okta, Inc
- OneLogin, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Ping Identity Corporation
- PistolStar, Inc. (PortalGuard)
- RCDevs SA
- SAASPASS Inc.
- SSO Easy
- Thales Group (Gemalto)
- Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Assertion
Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Security Assertion Markup
Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Government & Defense - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Government & Defense for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Security
Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032848/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________