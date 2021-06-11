Global Seam Tapes Market to Reach $208.3 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Seam Tapes Market to Reach $208. 3 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seam Tapes estimated at US$140. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$208.

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Layered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$147.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Layered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
- The Seam Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

  • Adhesive Films, Inc.
  • Bemis Associates Inc.
  • DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.
  • E. Textint Corp.
  • Essentra
  • Framis Italia S.p.A.
  • Gerlinger Industries GmbH
  • HiMEL Corp.
  • Loxy AS
  • San Chemicals, Ltd.
  • Sealon
  • Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • Toray Industries




