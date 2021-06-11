Global Medical Waste Management Market Size Expected to Surge to 5.6% CGAR and Reach USD 9,400 Million During 2020-2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type (Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services, Recycling Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Others) By Waste Type (Hazardous Waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), By Treatment Site (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), By Waste Generator (Hospitals, Research Centres, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Medical Waste Management Market size & share expected to reach to USD 9,400 Million by 2026 from USD 6,800 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Medical Waste Management Market: Overview

Medical waste is garbage created by healthcare institutions such as physician's offices, hospitals, dental practices, labs, medical research institutions, and veterinary clinics that contains infectious material. Medical waste may contain body fluids, such as blood, as well as other pollutants. The Medical Waste Tracking Act of 1988 defines it as waste created during human or animal medical research, testing, diagnosis, vaccination, or treatment. Bandages, swabs, gloves, discarded needles, and tissue are just a few examples of medical waste.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Medical Waste Management Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/medical-waste-management

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

195+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Stericycle

All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

MedPro Disposal

Suez Environnement

Triumvirate Environmental

Clean Harbors

Gamma Waste Services

REMONDIS AG & Co. KG

BWS Incorporated

Sharps Compliance Inc.

GRP & Associates

Waste Management Inc.

GIC Medical Disposal

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

EPCO

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

EcoMed Services

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/medical-waste-management

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Medical Waste Management Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Medical Waste Management Market?

What are the top companies operative in Medical Waste Management Market?

What segments are covered in Medical Waste Management Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Medical Waste Management Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-waste-management

Market Dynamics

The medical waste management industry is likely to be driven by the increased usage of disposable medical items in healthcare institutions. Most goods used in a healthcare context are single-use to prevent cross-contamination among patients and reduce hospital-acquired infections. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic, the usage of single-use or disposal goods increased dramatically. Surgical gloves, masks, disposable bed sheets, intravenous saline bags, syringes, and other commonly used disposables make for the majority of hospital waste. As a result, the market is likely to be driven by the increased usage of disposable medical items.

The medical waste management market's expansion is being stifled by a lack of knowledge in emerging nations. Lack of knowledge of biomedical waste regulatory requirements and medical waste management protocols among health care providers and sanitation workers is triggering improper waste segregation, resulting in increased toxic waste, needle prick injuries, and infections such as hepatitis, putting a strain on medical waste management companies. Infectious waste (also known as hazardous medical waste) accounts for 15 to 25% of overall healthcare waste. Health care waste is not segregated into hazardous and non-hazardous waste in low-income nations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), resulting in an increase in the real quantity of hazardous waste. As a result, in developing nations, a lack of understanding is impeding the growth of the medical waste management market.

Global Medical Waste Management: Segmentation

The global medical waste management is segregated based on service type, waste type, treatment site, waste generator, and region

Collection, transportation, & storage services, recycling services, treatment & disposal services, and others make up the service type segment of the global medical waste management industry. Global medical waste management can be divided into hazardous waste and non-hazardous waste based on the waste type segment. Based on the treatment site, the global medical waste management industry is categorized into onsite treatment and offsite treatment. Hospitals, research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others are the waste generator segment of the global medical waste management industry.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/medical-waste-management

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America is projected to Dominate Global Medical Waste Management Market Growth

In terms of value, the highest market share was held by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The rise of the medical waste management sector in North America is being fueled by the region's aging society and stringent laws.

Browse the full “Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type (Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services, Recycling Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Others) By Waste Type (Hazardous Waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), By Treatment Site (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), By Waste Generator (Hospitals, Research Centres, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-waste-management

The global medical waste management market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type:

Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services

Recycling Services

Treatment & Disposal Services

Others

By Waste Type:

Hazardous Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

By Treatment Site:

Onsite Treatment

Offsite Treatment

By Waste Generator:

Hospitals

Research Centres

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com