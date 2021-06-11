Comstock Updates Investor Presentation

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, 2021, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”) announced it has posted an updated investor presentation to its website, which can be accessed at https://ir.comstockcompanies.com/



About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“Comstock” or “CHCI”) is a developer, operator, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented development properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, where we focus primarily on select high-growth urban and transitioning “sub-urban” markets. We provide a broad range of real estate asset management services, including development and construction management services, leasing and property management services, debt and equity financing origination, and other real estate related services. Our customers primarily include private and institutional owners and investors in the real estate properties that we manage and various governmental bodies that have a vested interest in public-private partnerships responsible for the development of certain properties that we develop and manage. CHCI’s managed portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a five million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, as well as other additional development assets. We also invest capital on behalf of our asset management clients and institutional real estate investors in office, retail, residential and mixed-use properties, generally retaining an economic interest for the Company and providing management services to those properties, thereby enabling the Company to increase its assets under management in order to realize competitive advantages of scale and enhance our overall returns. The Company also provides additional fee-based real estate services, including corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage, title insurance, design, and environmental consulting and engineering services, to properties in the Company’s managed portfolio and to other clients in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

